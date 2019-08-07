What Are Social Security COLAs and How Do They Work?

Social Security is the government program that distributes retirement, disability, and survivors' benefits, and it's a great source of income for retirees for many reasons. For one thing, benefits go up periodically to keep pace with rising prices. These increases to Social Security benefits are called "cost of living adjustments," or COLAs. Cost of living adjustments occur yearly when there is an increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

These increases are usually relatively small; in some years they're nonexistent. There are also circumstances where there is a COLA adjustment but benefits don't actually go up because of increases in Medicare premiums deducted from Social Security checks. Still, COLAs aim to protect the buying power of seniors, so it is important to understand how they work.

This guide will explain everything you need to know about Social Security COLAs so you'll understand how Social Security raises are calculated, what will affect the raise you receive, and why your raise doesn't always mean you get more money. You'll find out:

What COLAs are

How the amount of the COLA is determined

How much Social Security COLAs are actually worth

Why there might not be a COLA every year

How to know what the current year's COLA is

When the COLA becomes effective

Whether COLAs actually ensure that Social Security benefits keep pace with increasing costs of living for seniors

Why you may not get a larger Social Security check even if there is a COLA

What are Social Security COLAs?

A COLA is a periodic increase in Social Security benefits. Social Security retirement benefits go up when there is a COLA. The increase is always calculated as a percentage of your current benefits. As a result, the higher your Social Security benefits, the higher your COLA.

For example, in 2019, there was a 2.8% COLA. If you were previously earning Social Security benefits of $1,500 per month, your COLA would be calculated by multiplying 2.8% times $1,500. It would equal $42 per month. Your new monthly benefit would be $1,542, and the COLA would result in an increase of $504 in total Social Security income in 2019. If your benefits were only $1,000 a month, you'd multiply $1,000 times 2.8%. Your COLA would result in a Social Security raise of $28 per month, so your new benefit would be $1,028 and you'd receive $336 more that year.

How are Social Security COLAs calculated?

Social Security COLA adjustments are pegged to growth in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W. The CPI-W measures the average change in prices paid over time for consumer goods and services that are purchased by urban wage earners and clerical workers. Prices are tracked every month to determine how they are changing.

There are eight major spending categories that are tracked to determine changes in prices in order to calculate the CPI-W. These include:

Foods and beverages (meats, snacks, dairy products, full-service meals)

Housing (rent or equivalent costs for owners, heating and cooling, furniture)

Clothing and apparel (shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jewelry)

Transportation (airfare, new car costs, car insurance, gas)

Healthcare (prescription drugs, medical supplies, doctor and hospital services)

Recreation (pet products, TVs, toys, event admissions)

Education and communication (phone services, computer services, shipping costs, school tuition)

Other goods and services (such as personal services)

In looking at the CPI-W, the Social Security Administration uses a particular set of data -- that from the third calendar quarter, consisting of July, August, and September. The SSA takes the average of the CPI-W for these three particular months of the current year and compares it to the highest third-quarter average CPI-W ever recorded in the past. The past CPI-W that is compared to the current year is called the "computation quarter."

Usually, the "computation quarter" ends up being the third quarter from one year before. This makes sense, because prices tend to go up from year to year instead of going down. So, to calculate the COLA beneficiaries were to receive in 2019, the SSA took the CPI-W for July, August, and September 2018 and compared this to the highest average CPI-W in any prior year.

You can find the CPI-W dating back to 1974 on the Social Security website. Let's look at an example using data from 2018 to see how COLAs are actually calculated:

The CPI-W in July 2018 was 246.155.

The CPI-W in August 2018 was 246.336.

The CPI-W in September 2018 was 246.565.

The average of those three numbers, rounded to the nearest one-thousandth of a point, is 246.352.

Since 2017 had the highest average CPI-W of any past year before 2018, we'd compare the 2018 average for these three key months to the 2017 average CPI-W for the same three months.

The CPI-W in July 2017 was 238.617.

The CPI-W in August 2017 was 239.448.

The CPI-W in September 2017 was 240.939.

The three-month average for 2017 was 239.668. So, we need to figure out the percentage increase from 239.668 to 246.352. We do this using the following calculation:

Take the current year's CPI-W, subtract the computation quarter's CPI-W, and divide this number by the computation quarter's CPI-W. Then multiply by 100%. This shows you the percent increase in CPI-W from the computation quarter to the current year.

In our above example, the equation looks like this: ((246.352-239.668) / 239.668) x 100% = 2.789%.

And that's why the Social Security COLA in 2019 was 2.8%.

How much are Social Security COLAs?

Social Security COLAs vary depending on how much the CPI-W changes from year to year. The table below shows COLAs for every year dating back to 2010.

Year COLA 2010 0% 2011 0% 2012 3.6% 2013 1.7% 2014 1.5% 2015 1.7% 2016 0% 2017 0.3% 2018 2% 2019 2.8%

Table source: Social Security Administration