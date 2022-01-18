Social Security: What Are Delayed Retirement Credits And How Can You Use Them?

Georgina Tzanetos
·2 min read
Motortion Films / Shutterstock.com
Motortion Films / Shutterstock.com

Delayed retirement credits are a perk the Social Security Administration offers you for waiting to draw on your benefits. Your monthly benefit is increased by a certain percentage for each month you delay starting your benefits beyond full retirement age. Once you reach that age — which is typically 67 — you can request a benefits check.

See: How To Boost Your Social Security Benefit With Supplemental Security Income
Find: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

The benefit increase stops when you reach age 70, which is the maximum distribution age. This means delayed retirement credits apply to any benefit you decide to take past your full retirement age, so a relatively short period of time, but worth the increase. The most a lump sum check will ever be is six months of benefits, which could be up to $9,000.

Delayed retirement credits are worth 8% a year, or two-thirds of 1% a month, and you can accrue them up until age 70. The table below shows how you can accrue these specific percentages based on your age.

Year of Birth*

12-Month Rate of Increase

Monthly Rate of Increase

1933-1934

5.5%

11/24 of 1%

1935-1936

6.0%

1/2 of 1%

1937-1938

6.5%

13/24 of 1%

1939-1940

7.0%

7/12 of 1%

1941-1942

7.5%

5/8 of 1%

1943 or later

8.0%

2/3 of 1%

Because of changes in FRA, the opportunity to collect delayed retirement credits will shrink beginning next year.

The Social Security Administration states that if you’ve already reached full retirement age, you can choose to start receiving benefits before the month you apply. However, you cannot receive retroactive benefits for any month before you reach full retirement age or more than six months in the past.

See: 9 Things Most Retirees Don’t Know About Social Security
Find: 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

The earlier your full retirement age, the more credits you can accrue by waiting. Your specific situation will depend on whether or not you are able to wait for retirement benefits, but waiting will undoubtedly boost your monthly benefit. No matter how long you wait though, age 70 is the maximum age where credits stop accruing. If you have income from other retirement accounts, waiting to take social security could net you an increase without having to compromise on income in general.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: What Are Delayed Retirement Credits And How Can You Use Them?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Do Minnesota cases show it's getting easier to convict cops?

    First, it was Mohamed Noor — convicted of murder for shooting an unarmed woman who approached his police SUV. Then it was Derek Chauvin, found guilty of murder for using his knee to pin George Floyd to a Minneapolis street as he gasped for air. Last month, it was Kim Potter, guilty of manslaughter for shooting a young Black man after a traffic stop.

  • Social Security: How To Boost Your Benefit by $800

    The average retiree collects around $1,500 in Social Security benefits per month. This can range up or down depending on lifetime earnings, and importantly, when you decide to start taking...

  • Planning to Claim Social Security at 67? You May Need to Rethink That

    There's a reason many people aim to sign up for Social Security at age 67. Age 67 is full retirement age (FRA) for anyone born in 1960 or later. Or, financial worries might prompt you to sign up at a later one.

  • Which Social Security Recipients Will Get an Extra $200 in January?

    The 2022 COLA increases have been applied to new Social Security payments for January, and the first checks have already started to hit bank accounts. See: What To Expect From Social Security in...

  • 6 Estate Planning Must-Haves

    What you need to know in your estate planning even if you do not have significant assets. Here are six key ideas for a successful asset transfer.

  • Former Houston Methodist doctor files lawsuit

    A former Houston Methodist doctor has filed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist asking for Methodist to detail the effects of the vaccines and financial reports.

  • Semi-Retirement: The New Job Trend Among Baby Boomers

    Call it the Great Semi-Retirement. That's where a lot of boomers might be headed as employers try to convince older staffers to stick around longer in a labor market plagued by a shortage of workers....

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...

  • Is It Possible to Retire on Social Security Alone?

    It's important to build a retirement nest egg so you have income outside of Social Security to pay the bills. If you're wondering whether it's possible to get by only on Social Security, the answer is technically yes. The average senior on Social Security today receives a monthly benefit of $1,657.

  • 2 Big Social Security Changes You May Notice This Month

    When you get your first Social Security check of 2022, chances are good it's going to look different from the last one you got in December. Here's what you need to know about how your Social Security check may have changed after the start of the new year. This bump up in your benefits is due to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • People Are Sharing Red Flags From Employers That Should Trigger Warning Bells, And Some Of These May Surprise You

    "We're a family." Ugh.View Entire Post ›

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Activision fires dozens over misconduct -report

    More than three dozen employees have been shown the door at Activision Blizzard. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the video game developer fired or pushed out the employees to address allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct. It said another 40 employees have been disciplined. That’s a big increase from the figures it released back in October, when the company disclosed it had fired more than 20 people following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, and that 20 more had faced other forms of disciplinary action. Best known for its “Call of Duty” franchise, Activision had planned to release the summary of these latest actions before the winter holidays. But the Journal, citing sources, said CEO Bobby Kotick held back that report, feeling it could make the company’s workplace problems bigger than has been reported. The Journal said data compiled by the company show that it has so far reviewed more than 90% of the roughly 700 employee reports it has collected on misconduct and other issues after it was sued by a California state agency over harassment claims. Activision did not respond to a request for comment.

  • US airlines are combating the pilot shortage by raising pay, lowering requirements, and hiring from Australia

    Delta Air Lines is no longer requiring college degrees for its pilots while a regional airline is offering bonuses of up to $40,000.

  • Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022

    The Social Security Administration has released the schedule of Social Security payments for 2022. These payments will include the cost-of-living adjustment.

  • $112.5 million manufacturing facility proposed for old Nike warehouse in Memphis

    MHR Fund Management is looking to create a shipping container and chassis manufacturing plant on Winchester Road.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateStocks Extend Drop in Broad Selloff; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapOne of the Wor