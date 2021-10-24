Social Security Eligibility: What It Takes to Receive Max Monthly $3,895

Josephine Nesbit
·2 min read
Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many Americans, social security benefits are a major source of income after retirement. In 2021, an average of 65 million Americans will receive monthly social security benefit checks totaling over $1 trillion paid during the year, according to the Social Security Administration.

See: How Does Social Security Get Calculated?
Find: 5 Social Security Benefits You Can Claim Online

While the average retiree receives $1,557 per month in benefits, the maximum you can receive per month is $3,895, as GOBankingRates previously reported. However, how much you receive depends on numerous factors.

Number of Working Years

How long have you worked? The Social Security Administration calculates your benefit amount by taking an average of your earned wages over the 35 highest-earning years of your career — adjusting for inflation over the years.

Think means you’ll need to have worked at least 35 years during your life, GOBankingRates reported, and times you weren’t working will result in a lower average and less money.

Lifetime Earnings

To be eligible for maximum benefits, you must have consistently had earnings that have equaled or exceeded the SSA’s maximum taxable earnings limit throughout your career. For 2021, the maximum limit is $142,800 per year, although the amount changes yearly to account for cost-of-living adjustments.

Even if you don’t consistently earn the maximum limit, noted that you can still boost your benefit amount by increasing your income.

When You Plan to File for Benefits

Another important factor is when you plan to file for benefits. While you can file for social security benefits as early as age 62, waiting longer can earn you more money. If you wait until the age of 70, you are more likely to receive more benefits. You could potentially collect hundreds of dollars more per month if you wait until at least 70.

See: 5 Social Security Benefits You Can Claim Online
Find: Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

However, even if you were on track for maximum benefits eligibility, by filing at the age of 62, you would only receive $2,324 per month. Waiting those 8 years makes a big difference.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Eligibility: What It Takes to Receive Max Monthly $3,895

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Inflation’s 6% Cost-of-Living Increase to Social Security Could Be a Double-Edged Sword

    Social Security benefits are getting a boost for 2022, potentially the biggest bump in the last 40 years. While the annual increase could be as high as 6.2% due to inflation, that monthly check may...

  • What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

    The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, social security checks will still be issued to someone...

  • Social Security Got Its Biggest COLA Bump Ever – Are Rising Food Prices Covered?

    The Social Security Administration announced this week that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits for 2022 will be increased 5.9% to help senior citizens cope with prices that this...

  • 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security

    So you think you know all you need to know about Social Security? If so, congratulations - you are in the minority when it comes to knowledge of the nation's biggest retirement benefits program -...

  • Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?

    Last week's news that Social Security benefits could be slashed sooner than expected set off alarm bells for Americans whose retirement plans have already been disrupted by COVID-19. But financial...

  • 5 Tips to Increase Your Social Security Check

    These planning tips could maximize your Social Security income benefits, which can significantly enhance your financial security in retirement.

  • Unclear on Social Security Benefits? These Are the 4 Types Seniors Should Know

    According to the Social Security Administration, more than 50 million people depend on Social Security benefits for either part, or all, of their income during retirement. Regardless of how much one...

  • Introduction to Social Security

    While the program also includes disability income, it is most commonly associated with monthly retirement benefits paid out until death. The Social Security system is funded through payroll taxes. Contrary to popular belief, this money is not put in trust for the individual employees who are paying into the system but is pooled and used to pay existing retirees.

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...

  • Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

    When you first become eligible for Social Security benefits at 62, you may be tempted to claim them ASAP. Unfortunately, if you claim Social Security at 62, you could really come to regret it. The big problem with starting your Social Security checks at 62 is that doing so would mean receiving a much smaller amount of monthly income than you would've received if you'd waited.

  • Are You Eligible for the $3,895 Maximum Social Security Benefit?

    Well, consider that it supplies about 30% or more of elderly Americans' retirement income, with 37% of men and 42% of women getting 50% or more of their income. Recently, the average monthly Social Security benefit was $1,559 -- or about $18,700 per year. To get an idea of how much Social Security income you have coming to you, head over to the Social Security Administration (SSA) website, and set up a "my Social Security" account.

  • Claiming Social Security in 2022? Here's Your Max Benefit at Full Retirement Age

    In 2022, the maximum benefit for seniors who claim Social Security at full retirement age will be $3,345.  You have to do a few key things to earn that much in Social Security income, though. Here's what you'd need to do.

  • Are You Missing These 3 Ways to Claim More Social Security?

    Deciding when to claim Social Security benefits isn't as straightforward as it seems. The general rule is that if you claim benefits early, you'll get less money each month while if you delay the start of your checks you'll bigger ones. If your hope is to get the most money from Social Security over time, there are three key ways that you can do that.