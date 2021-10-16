Social Security Eligibility: What It Takes to Receive Max Monthly $3,895

Josephine Nesbit
·2 min read
Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many Americans, social security benefits are a major source of income after retirement. In 2021, an average of 65 million Americans will receive monthly social security benefit checks totaling over $1 trillion paid during the year, according to the Social Security Administration.

See: How Does Social Security Get Calculated?
Find: 5 Social Security Benefits You Can Claim Online

While the average retiree receives $1,557 per month in benefits, the maximum you can receive per month is $3,895, as GOBankingRates previously reported. However, how much you receive depends on numerous factors.

Number of Working Years

How long have you worked? The Social Security Administration calculates your benefit amount by taking an average of your earned wages over the 35 highest-earning years of your career — adjusting for inflation over the years.

Think means you’ll need to have worked at least 35 years during your life, GOBankingRates reported, and times you weren’t working will result in a lower average and less money.

Lifetime Earnings

To be eligible for maximum benefits, you must have consistently had earnings that have equaled or exceeded the SSA’s maximum taxable earnings limit throughout your career. For 2021, the maximum limit is $142,800 per year, although the amount changes yearly to account for cost-of-living adjustments.

Even if you don’t consistently earn the maximum limit, noted that you can still boost your benefit amount by increasing your income.

When You Plan to File for Benefits

Another important factor is when you plan to file for benefits. While you can file for social security benefits as early as age 62, waiting longer can earn you more money. If you wait until the age of 70, you are more likely to receive more benefits. You could potentially collect hundreds of dollars more per month if you wait until at least 70.

See: 5 Social Security Benefits You Can Claim Online
Find: Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

However, even if you were on track for maximum benefits eligibility, by filing at the age of 62, you would only receive $2,324 per month. Waiting those 8 years makes a big difference.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Eligibility: What It Takes to Receive Max Monthly $3,895

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Can the Average Senior Citizen Expect To Benefit From Social Security?

    Ages 66-67 are magic numbers; that's when many people now and later down the road will become eligible to begin receiving Social Security retirement benefits -- 65 was previously the full retirement...

  • Social Security's 5.9% Raise Isn't All Good News

    For months, seniors on Social Security have been waiting to hear what 2022's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will look like. This week, the Social Security Administration announced that seniors will be in line for a 5.9% COLA in 2022. A giant COLA might seem like a wonderful thing for seniors.

  • 2022's Social Security Raise Could Come With This Sneaky Surprise

    For months, experts have been talking about seniors on Social Security being in line for a massive raise in 2022. Will a giant raise result in taxes on your benefits? Seniors are often shocked to learn that Social Security income is, in fact, subject to taxes.

  • Want to Earn $4,194 per Month in Social Security Benefits? Here's How.

    While that money can go a long way, if you're depending on Social Security to make ends meet, it likely won't be enough to cover all of your expenses. The good news is that your benefit amount isn't set in stone, and it's possible to take steps to increase it. Here's what it takes to earn that amount.

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...

  • How Is Social Security Tax Calculated?

    The Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance program (OASDI) tax—more commonly called the Social Security tax—is calculated by taking a set percentage of your income from each paycheck. For both 2021 and 2022, the Social Security tax rate for employees and employers is 6.2% of employee compensation, for a total of 12.4%. The combined taxes withheld for Social Security and Medicare are referred to as the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA).

  • What Is the Maximum I Can Receive From My Social Security Retirement Benefit?

    Understand the maximum Social Security benefit amount for someone retiring at full retirement age and the basics of how benefits are calculated.

  • 9 Ways to Boost Your Social Security Benefits

    These strategies can boost the income you and your spouse or dependents receive from Social Security benefits.

  • This Is the Perfect Age to Claim Social Security

    Retirees have a choice to make about when to file for Social Security. Seniors become eligible for retirement income as soon as they turn 62 but can also file for benefits any time between ages 62 and 70. There are pros and cons to starting Social Security at different times, so three Motley Fool retirement experts have each made the case for why the perfect time to claim is 62, full retirement age, or age 70.

  • This Social Security Benefit Increase Will Be Harder to Earn Next Year

    Many seniors are interested in earning the maximum possible amount of Social Security income. Unfortunately, future retirees will have fewer chances to increase their monthly benefits than those who came before them. Seniors who want more money in their monthly Social Security checks can get it by delaying their claim for benefits.

  • When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035

    The topic of Social Security has been highly debated recently, bringing up the question of when will it end? What happens if it does? Find out answers here.

  • Never Worked? You May Still Be Entitled to Social Security Retirement Benefits

    Social Security retirement benefits are often referred to as "earned benefits." That's because you pay payroll taxes that fund Social Security and earn work credits that entitle you to this retirement income.

  • The Biggest Problems Facing Social Security

    Social Security is one of the most hotly debated social programs in America. While all seem to acknowledge that it's a vital necessity, how the program is funded and administered -- as well as its...

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...