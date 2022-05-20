Inside Creative House / iStock.com

AARP offers a number of services to members, as well as to the general public Such services include expert tips on retirement planning. The organization is now offering a free webinar titled “The Role Social Security Can Play in Your Retirement” as part of the organization’s online learning series.

See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

Find: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

The virtual event will cover topics such as how many years you need to work to earn benefits, how continuing to work may affect your benefits, why health insurance is such an important aspect of retirement planning, spousal and survivor Social Security benefits, and how to get additional help with retirement planning.

Best of all, those who attend the live webinar — to be held on May 24, 2022 at both 7 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. PST, will have a chance to schedule a 10-minute, one-on-one live call with a Certified Financial Planner to have even more of your retirement questions answered in a private setting. Guest speakers include volunteer CFPs like Martin Booker, a CFP and AARP program manager; Jonathan Peterson, author of AARP’s Social Security for Dummies; and Derek McGinty, journalist and commentator.

AARP is also advertising a second free webinar, “Managing Your Social Security Benefits Online,” to be held on June 16, 2022, at 7 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. PST times.

To pre-register for any of these webinars and reserve your spot, click here. Even if you aren’t sure if you can attend the webinars, you should still pre-register, as you can watch the replay on-demand at your convenience, AARP said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: Expert Retirement Planning Offered for Free by AARP — Schedule Right Now