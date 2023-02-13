Social Security: How To Fill Out A Request to Change Address Or Telephone Number

nd3000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’ve moved or changed phone numbers, you may have a list of important contacts to update. If you receive Social Security or Medicare benefits, you’ll want to be sure to include the Social Security Administration on that list.

Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

Learn: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

Luckily, it takes just a few minutes to update your information to ensure you won’t have any interruption in benefit payouts or communications from the SSA.

There are a couple of ways to update the organization, either by utilizing your online portfolio (if you are already registered) or by calling the 800 number. The SSA notes that only Social Security recipients who get retirement, survivors or disability benefits, or those enrolled in Medicare, are able to update their info online.

If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you’ll need to call the 800 number as instructed below to update your personal contact details. If you don’t have a U.S. mailing address, you also won’t be able to update info online and will need to call.

If you are enrolled online, here’s how to update your address:

Log into your My Social Security account Click on the My Profile tab Update your address, phone number or bank information for deposits Choose the date if you want this to take effect

If you need to speak to someone over the phone…

Call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0078) any time Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to update your personal contact information

Another option is to visit your local Social Security office to deal with an agent in-person.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned the US Debt Ceiling Issue Will Endanger Social Security?

It should also be noted that if you don’t currently receive Social Security or Medicare benefits, even if you will in the future, you do not need to update your personal contact information at this point — only when you start to actively receive benefits.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: How To Fill Out A Request to Change Address Or Telephone Number