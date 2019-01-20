Is My Social Security Income Being Taxed Twice?

Each month, nearly 63 million people receive a Social Security benefit check, making it arguably the most important social program in America. Of these recipients, an analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds that more than a third are kept out of poverty as a result of this guaranteed monthly payout.

But this payout for eligible beneficiaries has folks asking whether they're getting what they deserve. In other words, taking into account how Social Security is funded, there's the idea that, when you retire, your Social Security income is being taxed twice, thereby reducing your take-home pay.

Is this really the case? Before answering that question, it first really helps to understand how the program is funded.

Understanding how Social Security collects approximately $1 trillion a year

In 2017, Social Security collected $996.6 billion in revenue from three income sources. The bulk of this revenue ($873.6 billion) came from a 12.4% payroll tax on earned income, which, in 2019, ranges between $0.01 and $132,900. What this means is that paid wages of up to $132,900 are hit with a 12.4% payroll tax paid either by you entirely if you're self-employed or split between you and your employer (6.2% each). Any earned income above $132,900 is exempt from the payroll tax.

Another $37.9 billion was generated from the taxation of Social Security benefits for individuals and couples earning over select income thresholds. The first threshold, passed in 1983 and introduced a year later, allows up to half of an individual's benefits to be taxed at ordinary federal rates if their adjusted gross income (AGI), plus one half of their benefits, exceeds $25,000. For couples filing jointly, this figure is over $32,000. A second threshold, passed in 1993, allows up to 85% of an individual's benefits to be taxed if their AGI, plus one-half of their benefits, exceeds $34,000. For couples filing jointly, this figure is more than $44,000.

And finally, $85.1 billion was generated from the interest income on Social Security's asset reserves. The program has built up nearly $2.9 trillion in cash surpluses since 1983, and this surplus is invested in special-issue government bonds that pay interest, as required by law. The almost-2.9% average yield on these bonds led to just over $85 billion in interest income in 2017.