Is Social Security income taxable by the IRS? Here's what you might owe on your benefits
When it comes to tax season with its barrage of mind-boggling forms and detailed calculations, getting your personal finances in order can feel like a herculean task, especially if you're not quite sure of the rules.
If you receive Social Security benefits from the government, for example, that money is subject to taxes. The amount you have to pay varies based on income and whether you are filing a joint or individual return.
To walk you through the process, here's a guide to the formula used by the IRS to determine just how much you'll owe on your benefits:
Tax season 2023 officially started: Here are key deadlines to keep in mind
What are the new 2023 tax brackets? Answers here
Is Social Security taxable?
Yes. The rules of the Internal Revenue Service dictate that many who receive Social Security benefits will have to pay an income tax on that money.
The amount you pay is determined by a calculation that involves what the IRS dubs "combined income."
Combined income is: Your adjusted gross income plus Nontaxable interest plus ½ of your Social Security benefits.
Up to 85% of your Social Security benefits are taxable if:
You file a federal tax return as an "individual" and your combined income is more than $34,000.
You file a joint return, and you and your spouse have a combined income of more than $44,000.
Up to 50% of your Social Security benefits are taxable if:
You file a federal tax return as an "individual" and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000.
You file a joint return, and you and your spouse have a combined income between $32,000 and $44,000.
1099, W-4, W-2, W-9, 1040: What are these forms used for when filing your taxes?
Are you ready to file your taxes? Here's everything you need to know to file taxes in 2023.
How can I get my SSA-1099?
To help you figure out how much you received in benefits over the course of the year, the Social Security Administration should send you a form in January.
This is your Social Security Benefit Statement, or SSA-1099, and can be used to figure out how much you owe when you are filing your federal tax return.
For all those who receive benefits, the SSA-1099 should be mailed to you automatically. If you do not receive it, a printable version should be available online after you create a "my Social Security" account.
More of your 2022 tax season questions answered
File your taxes early for a chance to double your refund money with Jackson Hewitt
2023 tax season guide for new parents: What to know about the Child Tax Credit, EITC and more
IRS may owe you from 2020 taxes. Here's why and what you need to do to find out if you're owed
What is OASDI tax on my paycheck? Here's why you and your employer pay this federal tax
Do you have to report crypto on taxes? Yes. Here's what you should know about form 8949
What is a 1098-E form? What you need to know about the student loan interest statement
Tax season 2023: What exactly is the mileage rate? There's more than one.
Is it better to pay someone to do your taxes or do them yourself? We'll help you decide.
What is income tax? What to know about how it works, different types and more
Is Social Security income taxable by the IRS? Here's what you might owe on your benefits
Companies can deduct full cost of business meals on 2022 tax returns
Who has to file a tax return: It's not necessary for everyone. Here are the rules.
What is capital gains tax in simple terms? A guide to 2023 rates, long-term vs. short-term
Best way to receive your 2023 tax refund? IRS says direct deposit. Here's how to do it.
What is FICA? How much you contribute to federal payroll taxes.
How much is the Child Tax Credit for 2023? Here's what you need to know about qualifying.
A 30% national sales tax? Abolishing the IRS? What the FairTax Act of 2023 would do.
The Inflation Reduction Act carves out an EV tax credit for 2023. Does Tesla qualify?
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is social security taxable? Find out how the 2023 rates are calculated