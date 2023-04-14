Social Security isn't enough for many seniors. Here's how the Cape is trying to fix that.

In February 2020, Denise Magnett, 60, wanted to re-enter the workforce after being without a job for a year and a half.

But during her first job interview at a local nonprofit, Magnett was asked about her employment gap.

"I wanted to be honest, so I said it was because of my cancer treatments," she said. "That really wasn't what they wanted to hear."

Denise Magnett photographed at Elder Services in Dennis where she works. When Social Security isn't enough to live on for some seniors, the Cape offer programs to get them back to work.

While Magnett was previously employed at the DTA Hyannis Transitional Assistance Office and Housing Assistance Corporation, she was healing from a breast cancer battle and was recently divorced. In 2022, Magnett would also become a full-time guardian to two children under the age of six. The deck was stacked against her, she said."I had a lot going on and I really needed a job," Magnett said.

Magnett found a federally funded program that provides paid internships and on-the-job training to adults aged 55 years or older.

As soon as she left the interview, she broke into tears. But as she exited the building, she saw a flyer for the Senior Community Service Employment Program, a federally funded program that provides paid internships and on-the-job training to adults aged 55 years or older.

Laura Roskos, current communications and development manager of Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, was locally running the Employment Program at the time and helped Magnett find a job teaching AARP Senior Planet computer classes. Roskos was also a one-time participant of the Employment Program.

Because she was chemo compromised, said Magnett, she worked from home during her first year in the Employment Program. In 2021, she began traveling to adult community centers, and job training sites like MassHire Cape & Islands Career Center, to teach "Computer Essentials," a five-week course designed to show mature adults how to safely navigate the internet, how to organize electronic files, and how to send and receive e-mail.

For Magnett, it's been fulfilling teaching older adults about what she calls "the new world."

Story continues

Who is eligible for the Employment Program?

As inflation continues to rage on, gas and food prices are rising, placing a strain on many seniors across the country who are dependent on budget-constrained Social Security income.

The Employment Program is one avenue that can help elders who need additional income, said Kerri Lyford, current director of the Employment Program. It's also a second chance for those who need a helping hand, she said.

Kerri Lyford, Executive Director of Elder Services, at the Senior Community Service Employment Program.

"We help people that are most in need. People who are homeless, or formerly incarcerated, and people who have little income," she said.

Each participant must make a four-year commitment to work an assignment, and must also have the desire to work beyond the length of the Employment Program.

Participants are paid minimum wage, which is currently $15 per hour in Massachusetts. Salaries, based on a 20-hour work week, are funded through the United States Department of Labor. In October 2022, the Employment Program was awarded $241,779, according to the Elder Services website. The grant provides on-the-job training stipends to mature workers in Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties.

Currently, the program has 23 participants. But Lyford is looking for more.

"I have more slots to fill - more opportunities are waiting," she said.

How can nonprofits and government agencies host mature workers?

By partnering with host agencies, including nonprofits, government agencies, and businesses, Lyford places job seekers at a variety of locations, including the Town of Yarmouth, MassHire Cape & Islands Career Center, Safe Harbor Shelter, Elder Services in South Dennis, multiple adult community centers, libraries and town-run departments of public works.

"It's a wide gamut," said Lyford. "And we are looking for more hosts to work with."

Every six months, Lyford checks in on participants, and conducts assessments to make sure they are on track.

"They don’t need to stay with the same host agency for all four years. I have people that have been with three or four different hosts because we are making sure to get the right fit," said Lyford.

The Employment Program is a bridge back to work, Lyford said.

Unsubsidized employment in the public sector is the end goal for each person who enters the program, said Lyford. She calls the Employment Program a bridge back to work program.

"If someone comes into the program and they just want to work for four years, but they have no interest in getting work after that, then they probably aren’t the right fit," said Lyford.

Host agencies believe partnerships enhance the community.

Ed Senteio, finance director for the Town of Falmouth, worked with about eight mature workers when he was previously employed by the Town of Yarmouth. The Employment Program is a robust opportunity for both program participants and host agencies, he said.

"We plot a course and take them through training and try to give them progressively more complicated assignments to increase their skill level," said Senteio.

He can't speak highly enough about this program, he said.

The program was part of President Lyndon Johnson's Great Society initiatives, and originally meant for farmers.

The Employment Program was formed under the 1965 Older Americans Act as part of President Lyndon Johnson's Great Society initiatives, said Roskos. The impetus behind its creation was to help farmers who didn't pay into Social Security, said Roskos.

"The community service jobs were created indefinitely to keep farmers out of poverty when they couldn't do the heavy lifting on the farm anymore," she said.

In 2012, the Employment Program, formerly the Mature Workers Program, became a four-year limited term program, with a focus on retraining and upskilling older Americans, said Roskos.

But throughout the Employment Program's longevity, the goal has always been to help older Americans live at home, and in the community, with dignity and independence, Roskos said.

For Magnett, it's doing just that.

"It's building my confidence, and my self esteem and it gave me the foundation to start over," she said. "I'm still finding myself...but things are getting better."

Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Inflation hurts seniors on Social Security. How they find new jobs.