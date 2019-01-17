Social Security: How Much Extra Will I Get if I Wait?

Whether you realize it or not, there's a very good chance that today's working Americans will be reliant on Social Security income, in some capacity, when they retire. A Gallup survey from April 2018 found that more than 4 out of 5 surveyed non-retirees expect to lean on Social Security as either a major or minor income source during their golden years.

This suggests that the most important decision any senior will make is deciding when to claim Social Security benefits.

How your Social Security payout is determined

As a brief refresher, there are four primary factors that determine what you'll be paid by the Social Security Administration (SSA) on a monthly basis. The first two -- your work history and earnings history -- are tied at the hip. The SSA takes an individual's 35 highest-earning, inflation-adjusted years into account when calculating their monthly benefit at full retirement age. Each year less of 35 worked results in a $0 being averaged in your total.

The third factor taken into account is your birth year, which is something we have no control over. Your birth year determines your full retirement age, or the age at which you become eligible to receive 100% of your monthly payout. The simple rule is that claiming your benefit at any point prior to reaching your full retirement age will result in a permanent reduction in your payout, whereas waiting until after your full retirement age can boost what you'll receive each month.

Lastly, there's your claiming age. As alluded, your claiming age, relative to your full retirement age, will determine how much of a reduction or boost you'll see in your payout. Retired worker benefits can begin as early as age 62, with your eventual payout increasing by approximately 8% annually for each year you hold off on claiming, up until age 70.

So, how much extra would you receive each month if you decided to wait? Let's take a look.

Here's how waiting can boost your Social Security benefit check

Obviously, everyone's situation will differ based on their work and earnings history, as well as their birth year, but we can use the average monthly payout of retired workers to offer a pretty good idea of what waiting would do to your monthly benefit check.