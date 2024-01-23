Social Security office in New Castle reopens Tuesday after being closed because of no heat

A mock Social Security card

The New Castle office of the Social Security Administration reopened Tuesday to in-person services after being shuttered while HVAC issues were addressed.

The office, located at 920 W. Basin Road in New Castle, had been closed for "in-person services" since at least Thursday, but administration officials on Tuesday said the office had reopened.

EARLIER: Social Security office in New Castle temporarily closed for 'in-person services'

A concerned citizen alerted Delaware Online/The News Journal to the office's closure on Monday after visiting the office earlier that morning and discovering the place was closed. The Delaware resident said there were several other "elderly people" at the office who had discovered the same thing.

To ensure that you don't wind up at an office closed to in-person services, check to confirm office openings at the federal Social Security Administration's website.

