Are Social Security Offices Closed on Memorial Day?

Find out if your local Social Security field office is likely to be closed on Monday, May 27, due to the federal holiday before you make the trip.

Need to replace the Social Security card you lost over the holiday weekend? If your plan is to head to your local Social Security field office first thing Monday morning to get a replacement card, save yourself a wasted trip. Social Security offices usually aren't open on federal holidays including Memorial Day, which in 2019 falls on May 27. Your best bet is to wait until Tuesday, the day after Memorial Day, when offices re-open.

Use the Social Security Office Locator to find the location nearest you. In additional to holiday closures, you can also find information on office hours and office closings (either temporary or permanent). In general, Social Security field offices are open weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except Wednesdays, when offices close at noon). Offices are closed on weekends.

2019 Federal Holidays for Social Security Offices

Federal HolidayDate Observed New Year's Day Tuesday, January 1 Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Birthday Monday, January 21 Washington's Birthday Monday, February 18 Memorial Day Monday, May 27 Independence Day Thursday, July 4 Labor Day Monday, September 2 Columbus Day Monday, October 14 Veterans Day Monday, November 11 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 28 Christmas Day Wednesday, December 25

If you discover that your local Social Security field office is closed due to a holiday or for some other reason, many Social Security services are also available online or by telephone (call toll-free: 1-800-772-1213). To access most online services, from reviewing your earnings history to checking your application status, you'll need to set up a free My Social Security Account.

