Social Security Are Offices Closed To Walk-Ins – Here’s How To Get Help

J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Social Security Administration is continuing to limit its in-person services to appointments only. If you have tried rectifying any issues with their online services but have not had any luck, then you might have to make an in-person appointment.

See: What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

Find: 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security

The first step is to find your local SSA office. This can be done by using their office locator here.

Should you not be able to reach your local office, you can also call the national office number at 1-800-772-1213 between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Before you call, your best bet is to try solving the problem either online or through the telephone-automated services available 24 hours a day. Clicking through to the office locator, you will find information needed for the automated telephone service, what services you can get done automatically and how to use their online resources as well. You can check your statement, apply for benefits and even request a replacement social security card. The best part — you won’t have to wait for a representative. You will need to sign up for a My Social Security account here first, if you don’t have one already.

See: Why Inflation’s 6% Cost-of-Living Increase to Social Security Could Be a Double-Edged Sword

Find: The SSA Has an Online Portal to Manage Your Social Security – Here’s Why You Should Use It

If you still need assistance, on the office locator form, you will need to type in your zip code, which will then provide you with the closest field office. The number for this office will likely also be a 1-800 or 866 number, but rest assured this is your actual local office where you can speak to a real live person. Hours will vary by location.

If you can, it’s best to see if you can try resolving the issue online or over the phone first, to limit trips to in-person offices. Your local representative though might be able to guide you through a solution without requiring an in-person visit.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Are Offices Closed To Walk-Ins – Here’s How To Get Help