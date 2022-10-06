Will Social Security Offices Be Open on Columbus Day?

J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

With Columbus Day coming up on Monday, Oct. 10, many Americans will need to take care of banking or government business ahead of time to avoid the unpleasant surprise of finding out that offices are closed on Monday. The list includes Social Security Administration offices, which will not be open for business on Columbus Day.

The Social Security Administration observes 11 federal holidays each year, including Columbus Day, and closes its offices on each of them.

Here are the remaining federal holidays for 2022, according to the SSA website:

Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 10

Veterans Day: Friday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 24

Christmas Day: Monday, Dec. 26

Normally, Social Security offices are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In-person appointments typically involve benefit issues that cannot be resolved by phone, mail or online. Visits might also be necessary for those who need to correct or update personal information attached to their Social Security numbers, such as their name or citizenship status.

For the most part, however, the my Social Security online portal allows you to handle your transactions online from the convenience of home. You can do everything from applying for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, to requesting a replacement Social Security card (in most areas) and more.

If you need additional information, you can try the agency’s extensive list of frequently asked questions. If all else fails, you can call the SSA’s national toll-free number at 800-772-1213 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. when the offices reopen.

