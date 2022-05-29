Are Social Security Offices Open on Memorial Day?
If you need help from the Social Security Administration on Memorial Day, you’ll need to go online. The agency said in a Twitter post that its offices and telephone lines will be closed this Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 30.
See: Stimulus Updates To Know for Spring 2022
Find: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Memorial Day is one of 11 federal holidays recognized by the SSA. Here’s the remaining holiday schedule for 2022:
Federal Holiday
Date
Memorial Day
Monday, May 30
Juneteenth National Independence Day
Monday, June 20
Independence Day
Monday, July 4
Labor Day
Monday, September 5
Columbus Day
Monday, October 10
Veterans Day
Friday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day
Thursday, November 24
Christmas Day
Monday, December 26
POLL: Have Gas Prices Affected Your Driving Habits?
You can still use the SSA’s automated phone services or online services to conduct business on Memorial Day. Here’s a list of popular online services available on the SSA.gov website:
Review Your Information
View your latest statement.
Review your earnings history.
Estimate your retirement benefits.
Check your application status.
Apply for Benefits
Apply for retirement benefits.
Apply for disability benefits.
Apply for Medicare benefits.
Appeal a decision.
Manage Your Account
Change your address.
Set up or change direct deposit information.
Print a proof of benefits letter.
Print your 1099.
Find Help and Answers
Review FAQs.
Request a replacement Social Security card.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Are Social Security Offices Open on Memorial Day?