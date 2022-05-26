Are Social Security Offices Open on Memorial Day?

Vance Cariaga
·1 min read
Eva-Katalin / iStock.com
Eva-Katalin / iStock.com

If you need help from the Social Security Administration on Memorial Day, you’ll need to go online. The agency said in a Twitter post that its offices and telephone lines will be closed this Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 30.

Memorial Day is one of 11 federal holidays recognized by the SSA. Here’s the remaining holiday schedule for 2022:

Federal Holiday

Date

Memorial Day

Monday, May 30

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Monday, June 20

Independence Day

Monday, July 4

Labor Day

Monday, September 5

Columbus Day

Monday, October 10

Veterans Day

Friday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, November 24

Christmas Day

Monday, December 26

You can still use the SSA’s automated phone services or online services to conduct business on Memorial Day. Here’s a list of popular online services available on the SSA.gov website:

Review Your Information

  • View your latest statement.

  • Review your earnings history.

  • Estimate your retirement benefits.

  • Check your application status.

Apply for Benefits

  • Apply for retirement benefits.

  • Apply for disability benefits.

  • Apply for Medicare benefits.

  • Appeal a decision.

Manage Your Account

  • Change your address.

  • Set up or change direct deposit information.

  • Print a proof of benefits letter.

  • Print your 1099.

Find Help and Answers

