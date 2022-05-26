Are Social Security Offices Open on Memorial Day?

Eva-Katalin / iStock.com

If you need help from the Social Security Administration on Memorial Day, you’ll need to go online. The agency said in a Twitter post that its offices and telephone lines will be closed this Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 30.

Memorial Day is one of 11 federal holidays recognized by the SSA. Here’s the remaining holiday schedule for 2022:

Federal Holiday Date Memorial Day Monday, May 30 Juneteenth National Independence Day Monday, June 20 Independence Day Monday, July 4 Labor Day Monday, September 5 Columbus Day Monday, October 10 Veterans Day Friday, November 11 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 24 Christmas Day Monday, December 26

You can still use the SSA’s automated phone services or online services to conduct business on Memorial Day. Here’s a list of popular online services available on the SSA.gov website:

Review Your Information

View your latest statement.

Review your earnings history.

Estimate your retirement benefits.

Check your application status.

Apply for Benefits

Apply for retirement benefits.

Apply for disability benefits.

Apply for Medicare benefits.

Appeal a decision.

Manage Your Account

Change your address.

Set up or change direct deposit information.

Print a proof of benefits letter.

Print your 1099.

Find Help and Answers

Review FAQs.

Request a replacement Social Security card.

Request a replacement Medicare card.

