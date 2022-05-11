Social Security Optimization: Maximize Your Benefits Even If You Start Collecting Early

Georgina Tzanetos
·3 min read
g-stockstudio / iStock.com
g-stockstudio / iStock.com

The rule of thumb for collecting Social Security benefits is the earlier you claim, the less you will receive via your monthly check. Conversely, the longer you wait, the larger your monthly benefit check will be. This may be one of the most important economic decisions you will make in your lifetime.

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in May 2022
Read: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

That said, there are certain benefits to claiming Social Security at the earliest age of 62 versus full retirement age — or age 70 — depending on your circumstances and what you’re trying to achieve. Below are some reasons, and ways, to maximize your retirement benefits by claiming them early.

Health Issues

If you have certain medical problems and conditions, it might be a better idea to claim Social Security benefits earlier rather than later. Claiming earlier means you will have more payments over your lifetime, which can ease the stress associated with paying down medical costs. If there are more serious medical concerns, it might be better to benefit from your monthly social security payments while you are alive so that you can properly plan your estate and manage your medical bills as they arrive.

Poll: Do You Think the Fed Raising Rates Will Help or Hurt the Economy?

Spousal Benefits

If you are eligible to receive spousal benefits, then it might not matter if you wait to claim benefits later for a larger check or not. Spousal benefits can increase your monthly check by up to $800. Last year’s average spousal payments ranged between $700-800, and with the 2021 COLA around 6%, claiming your spousal benefits can net you a big increase in income this year. Leveraging spousal benefits is a great way to claim benefits early at 62, maximizing the amount you receive by hedging against the amount lost on your checks.

The spousal benefit can be as much as half of the working spouse’s primary insurance amount according to the Social Security Administration. If the spouse decides to receive benefits before full retirement age, they’ll receive reduce benefits as a result, just as the worker will should they take early distributions. If the spouse is caring for a qualifying child, however, their spousal benefit is not reduced.

Work at Least 35 Years To Maximize Your Benefit

The Social Security Administration considers the highest 35 years of your earnings when determining your benefit. If you are claiming early, and do not have spousal benefits you can claim, the best thing you can do to maximize your benefit is to make sure you work at least 35 years.

For example, if you worked a couple of minimum wage jobs in your 20s and then had 33 years of higher income afterward, those 33 years of high income plus two years of lower income would be counted. Thus, it’s best to ensure you have at least 35 years of high income earning years. This will raise the maximum you can receive if you decide to claim early at age 62.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Optimization: Maximize Your Benefits Even If You Start Collecting Early

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How To Get a Social Security Bonus

    Let's get one thing out of the way up front -- strictly speaking, there's no such thing as a Social Security "bonus." However, there are definitely steps you can take to enhance the amount of your...

  • I Don't Care About Snagging the Maximum Social Security Benefit. Here's Why.

    The average monthly Social Security benefit today is $1,663. In fact, the maximum monthly Social Security benefit today is $4,194. As such, I'm not really banking on a specific number from Social Security because even if I do everything I can to snag the highest possible benefit, I might still end up disappointed in the sum I receive.

  • 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

    Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.

  • Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035

    The future of Social Security remains uncertain, forcing people to ask questions like, "Will Social Security run out?" According to the 2021 annual report from the Social Security board of trustees,...

  • Alternatives To Social Security That Will Provide Income in Retirement

    Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...

  • 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

    If you want to retire comfortably, then you need to start planning now. By understanding how to maximize your Social Security benefits, you won't have to worry.

  • Best and Worst States for Pensions

    The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...

  • 4 Ways to Score a Richer Monthly Social Security Payout

    Retirement is supposed to be a time when you can relax and live a carefree lifestyle. Fortunately, you have a lot of control over how much you receive from Social Security. The Social Security Administration (SSA) calculates your benefit amount by taking an average of your income over the 35 highest-earning years of your career.