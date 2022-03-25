Social Security Payment Schedule 2022: What Dates To Watch Out For

Extreme Media / iStock.com

Social Security payments are going to be a little larger this year — a total of 5.9% more, thanks to the largest cost-of-living adjustment increase in almost four decades. Surging inflation and unrelenting supply chain pressures have forced the Social Security Administration’s hand in increasing benefits for seniors by an average of around $100 a month.

This is when you can expect your payments to hit each month:

If your birth date is on the 1st-10th: Second Wednesday of each month

If your birth date is on the 11th-20th: Third Wednesday of each month

If your birth date is on 21st-31st: Fourth Wednesday of each month

January 2022 Payments

Second Wednesday: Jan. 12

Third Wednesday: Jan. 19

Fourth Wednesday: Jan. 26

February 2022 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Feb. 9

Third Wednesday: Feb. 16

Fourth Wednesday: Feb. 23

March 2022 Payments:

Second Wednesday: March 9

Third Wednesday: March 16

Fourth Wednesday: March 23

April 2022 Payments:

Second Wednesday: April 13

Third Wednesday: April 20

Fourth Wednesday: April 27

May 2022 Payments:

Second Wednesday: May 11

Third Wednesday: May 18

Fourth Wednesday: May 25

June 2022 Payments:

Second Wednesday: June 8

Third Wednesday: June 15

Fourth Wednesday: June 22

July 2022 Payments:

Second Wednesday: July 13

Third Wednesday: July 20

Fourth Wednesday: July 27

August 2022 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Aug. 10

Third Wednesday: Aug. 17

Fourth Wednesday: Aug. 24

September 2022 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Sept. 14

Third Wednesday: Sept. 21

Fourth Wednesday: Sept. 28

October 2022 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Oct. 12

Third Wednesday: Oct. 19

Fourth Wednesday: Oct. 26

November 2022 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Nov. 9

Third Wednesday: Nov. 16

Fourth Wednesday: Nov. 23



December 2022 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Dec. 14

Third Wednesday: Dec. 21

Fourth Wednesday: Dec. 28

The increase went into effect Jan. 1 for Social Security beneficiaries and Dec. 30 for SSI beneficiaries.

