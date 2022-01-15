Social Security Payment Schedule 2022: What Dates To Watch Out For

Georgina Tzanetos
·2 min read
SelectStock / Getty Images
SelectStock / Getty Images

Social Security payments for next year are going to be a little larger than this year’s — a total of 5.9% more, thanks to the largest cost-of-living adjustment increase in almost four decades. Surging inflation and unrelenting supply chain pressures have forced the Social Security Administration’s hand in increasing benefits for seniors by an average of around $100 a month.

This is when you can expect your payments to hit each month:

  • If your birth date is on the 1st-10th: Second Wednesday of each month

  • If your birth date is on the 11th-20th: Third Wednesday of each month

  • If your birth date is on 21st-31st: Fourth Wednesday of each month

January 2022 Payments

  • Second Wednesday: Jan. 12

  • Third Wednesday: Jan. 19

  • Fourth Wednesday: Jan. 26

February 2022 Payments:

  • Second Wednesday: Feb. 9

  • Third Wednesday: Feb. 16

  • Fourth Wednesday: Feb. 23

March 2022 Payments:

  • Second Wednesday: March 9

  • Third Wednesday: March 16

  • Fourth Wednesday: March 23

April 2022 Payments:

  • Second Wednesday: April 13

  • Third Wednesday: April 20

  • Fourth Wednesday: April 27

May 2022 Payments:

  • Second Wednesday: May 11

  • Third Wednesday: May 18

  • Fourth Wednesday: May 25

June 2022 Payments:

  • Second Wednesday: June 8

  • Third Wednesday: June 15

  • Fourth Wednesday: June 22

July 2022 Payments:

  • Second Wednesday: July 13

  • Third Wednesday: July 20

  • Fourth Wednesday: July 27

August 2022 Payments:

  • Second Wednesday: Aug. 10

  • Third Wednesday: Aug. 17

  • Fourth Wednesday: Aug. 24

September 2022 Payments:

  • Second Wednesday: Sept. 14

  • Third Wednesday: Sept. 21

  • Fourth Wednesday: Sept. 28

October 2022 Payments:

  • Second Wednesday: Oct. 12

  • Third Wednesday: Oct. 19

  • Fourth Wednesday: Oct. 26

November 2022 Payments:

  • Second Wednesday: Nov. 9

  • Third Wednesday: Nov. 16

  • Fourth Wednesday: Nov. 23

December 2022 Payments:

  • Second Wednesday: Dec. 14

  • Third Wednesday: Dec. 21

  • Fourth Wednesday: Dec. 28

The increase goes into effect beginning Jan. 1 for Social Security beneficiaries and beginning Dec. 30 for SSI beneficiaries.

