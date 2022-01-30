Social Security Payment Schedule 2022: What Dates To Watch Out For
Social Security payments for next year are going to be a little larger than this year’s — a total of 5.9% more, thanks to the largest cost-of-living adjustment increase in almost four decades. Surging inflation and unrelenting supply chain pressures have forced the Social Security Administration’s hand in increasing benefits for seniors by an average of around $100 a month.
This is when you can expect your payments to hit each month:
If your birth date is on the 1st-10th: Second Wednesday of each month
If your birth date is on the 11th-20th: Third Wednesday of each month
If your birth date is on 21st-31st: Fourth Wednesday of each month
January 2022 Payments
Second Wednesday: Jan. 12
Third Wednesday: Jan. 19
Fourth Wednesday: Jan. 26
February 2022 Payments:
Second Wednesday: Feb. 9
Third Wednesday: Feb. 16
Fourth Wednesday: Feb. 23
March 2022 Payments:
Second Wednesday: March 9
Third Wednesday: March 16
Fourth Wednesday: March 23
April 2022 Payments:
Second Wednesday: April 13
Third Wednesday: April 20
Fourth Wednesday: April 27
May 2022 Payments:
Second Wednesday: May 11
Third Wednesday: May 18
Fourth Wednesday: May 25
June 2022 Payments:
Second Wednesday: June 8
Third Wednesday: June 15
Fourth Wednesday: June 22
July 2022 Payments:
Second Wednesday: July 13
Third Wednesday: July 20
Fourth Wednesday: July 27
August 2022 Payments:
Second Wednesday: Aug. 10
Third Wednesday: Aug. 17
Fourth Wednesday: Aug. 24
September 2022 Payments:
Second Wednesday: Sept. 14
Third Wednesday: Sept. 21
Fourth Wednesday: Sept. 28
October 2022 Payments:
Second Wednesday: Oct. 12
Third Wednesday: Oct. 19
Fourth Wednesday: Oct. 26
November 2022 Payments:
Second Wednesday: Nov. 9
Third Wednesday: Nov. 16
Fourth Wednesday: Nov. 23
December 2022 Payments:
Second Wednesday: Dec. 14
Third Wednesday: Dec. 21
Fourth Wednesday: Dec. 28
The increase goes into effect beginning Jan. 1 for Social Security beneficiaries and beginning Dec. 30 for SSI beneficiaries.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Payment Schedule 2022: What Dates To Watch Out For