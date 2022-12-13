Social Security Payment Schedule 2023: What Dates To Watch Out For
All eyes are on the first Social Security payments of 2023, in which the record-breaking cost of living adjustment (COLA) will start to be reflected in the checks of 66 million beneficiaries.
The new payment amounts in 2023 will reflect an increase of 8.7%, which is the highest adjustment the Social Security Administration has offered since 1981, and is the fourth biggest COLA in the history of the program. That will equate to an extra $146 per check, on average, says AARP.
While Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their first checks on December 30 (since SSI checks go out on the 1st of the month, but that is a holiday and weekend day in 2023), the payment schedule for general Social Security recipients are still on Wednesdays depending on birthdate. As GOBankingRates.com has previously reported, that cadence is as follows:
For birth dates that fall on the 1st through the 10th, recipients are paid on the second Wednesday of each month.
For birth dates that fall on the 11th through the 20th, recipients are paid on the third Wednesday of each month.
For birth dates that fall on the 21st through the 31st, recipients are paid on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Given this guideline, here is the full payment schedule for Social Security in 2023. Open up that new calendar and mark these dates.
January 2023 Payments
Second Wednesday: January 11
Third Wednesday: January 18
Fourth Wednesday: January 25
February 2023 Payments
Second Wednesday: February 8
Third Wednesday: February 15
Fourth Wednesday: February 22
March 2023 Payments
Second Wednesday: March 8
Third Wednesday: March 15
Fourth Wednesday: March 22
April 2023 Payments
Second Wednesday: April 12
Third Wednesday: April 19
Fourth Wednesday: April 26
May 2023 Payments
Second Wednesday: May 10
Third Wednesday: May 17
Fourth Wednesday: May 24
June 2023 Payments
Second Wednesday: June 14
Third Wednesday: June 21
Fourth Wednesday: June 28
July 2023 Payments
Second Wednesday: July 12
Third Wednesday: July 19
Fourth Wednesday: July 26
August 2023 Payments
Second Wednesday: August 9
Third Wednesday: August 16
Fourth Wednesday: August 23
September 2023 Payments
Second Wednesday: September 13
Third Wednesday: September 20
Fourth Wednesday: September 27
October 2023 Payments
Second Wednesday: October 11
Third Wednesday: October 18
Fourth Wednesday: October 25
November 2023 Payments
Second Wednesday: November 8
Third Wednesday: November 15
Fourth Wednesday: November 22
December 2023 Payments
Second Wednesday: December 13
Third Wednesday: December 20
Fourth Wednesday: December 27
