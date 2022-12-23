Will Social Security Payments Be Delayed Because of Christmas and New Year’s?

MonicaNinker / iStock.com

This year, Christmas falls on a weekend, meaning Monday, Dec. 26 will be a federal holiday. Federal benefits, including social security and social security supplemental income, are not paid on national holidays.

For payment dates that fall on weekends or federal holidays, payment is made the weekday immediately before. However, Social Security payments are unlikely to be impacted by Christmas this year because Social Security is paid on Wednesdays.

The schedule of Social Security payments for December is as follows:

Wednesday, December 14th for those with birth dates on the 1st through the 10th of the month

Wednesday, December 21st for those with birth dates on the 11th through the 20th of the month

Wednesday, December 28th for those with birth dates on the 21st through the 31st of the month

One area of Social Security that will be affected is Social Security Supplemental Income. These payments are paid on the first of the month, and since Jan. 1, 2023, falls on a Sunday, the Social Security Administration will observe New Year’s Day as a federal holiday on Monday, January 2. Those receiving Social Security Supplemental Income payments can expect their first 2022 payment on Dec. 30, 2022. If you are an SSI recipient, you will receive two payments in December: one on Dec. 1 (for December) and one on Dec. 30 (for January). Make sure you budget accordingly, as the next SSI payment you will be receiving will be Feb. 1, 2023.

You can see the complete Social Security and Social Security Income Payment schedules here.

The Social Security Administration advises that if you receive payments by check and have not received your payment by the above date, to allow three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security.

