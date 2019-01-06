This Social Security Proposal Is Terrible, but a Growing Number of Americans Support It

There simply isn't a social program in this country that has more importance to the financial well-being of our nation's retired workforce than Social Security. Each month, more than 43 million retired workers receive a Social Security benefit check, and three out of five rely on their payout to account for at least half of their income. Without this financial foundation, an analysis from the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that the retired worker poverty rate would more than quadruple.

And yet, even with the program's importance, Social Security faces an uncertain future.

A big benefit cut could be looming

According to the newest annual report from the Social Security Board of Trustees, released in June 2018, the program was set to hit an inflection point in 2018 (although we'll need to wait until the 2019 report to find out if that actually happened). More specifically, Social Security was estimated to expend more than it collects in revenue for the first time since 1982, creating a nominal net cash outflow of $1.7 billion. I say nominal because the program has almost $2.9 trillion in its assets reserves.

However, these outflows are expected to grow in size in 2020 and each subsequent year. By 2034, the Trustees project that Social Security's $2.9 trillion in asset reserves will be completely exhausted.

The silver lining for seniors is that Social Security doesn't need any excess cash in its coffers to continue to make payouts. This means, barring Congress adjusting how Social Security is funded, there's no chance of the program going bankrupt.

But it does clearly suggest that the current payout schedule isn't sustainable. By 2034, an across-the-board benefit cut of up to 21% may be needed to sustain payouts through the year 2092. That would be devastating to the aforementioned majority of retired workers who depend on their benefit as their primary income source.

A new petition offers a radical solution

It's no secret on Capitol Hill that Social Security is facing a challenging future, and lawmakers in Washington have proposed no shortage of fixes for the program. Unfortunately, the political divide between Democrats and Republicans is as wide as ever, meaning there's little chance of the two sides compromising and coming to a middle-ground agreement.