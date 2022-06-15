Social Security Quiz: Can You Answer These 6 Questions Correctly?

John Csiszar
·2 min read
Starflamedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Starflamedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Americans are familiar with Social Security, but few have a complete understanding of exactly how it works. In fact, some simply believe that once they retire, Social Security will kick in and cover their retirement expenses for the rest of their lives. Others feel the opposite, believing that Social Security might be nice to have but that it doesn’t contribute a significant amount of retirement income. The truth is that for about half of beneficiaries, Social Security provides at least 50% of their retirement income. For about 1 in 4 retirees, Social Security provides at least 90% of their income. In other words, Social Security plays a significant role in the retirement security of older Americans. But without paying attention and developing a strategy, you might not be maximizing your potential benefits.

Check Out: 10 Best Countries To Live on Just a Social Security Check
See: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Although you can rely on tax and financial advisors, it’s important that you understand at least the basics of how Social Security operates. The earlier in your work career you can learn these facts, the better you’ll be positioned when it comes time for you to ultimately retire. For example, you’ll surely want to know how to get the highest Social Security benefit possible based on your work record, and you’ll also want to recognize how different claiming strategies can be used in conjunction with your own personal retirement savings.

Live Blog: Elon Musk, Social Security, Gas Prices and More

To see if you understand the ins and out of Social Security, take this quick six-question quiz developed by GOBankingRates. Although far from comprehensive, if you can grasp these important primary concepts, you’ll be well on your way toward both getting all of the benefits you’re entitled to and positioning yourself in the best way possible in terms of retirement income.

Take the Social Security quiz now!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Quiz: Can You Answer These 6 Questions Correctly?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Only 30% of Retirees Pull Off This Impressive Social Security Feat. Here's How to Join Them.

    How does the government calculate your Social Security benefit? Calculating your average indexed monthly earnings (AIME) is the first step in determining your Social Security benefit. Next, the government plugs your AIME into a benefit formula that depends on your birth year.

  • Could You Live Off the Average Couple's Social Security Benefit in Retirement?

    The average retired worker gets about $1,666 per month from Social Security, and married couples usually fare better because both spouses can claim benefits. How far will the average senior couple's Social Security benefit go? The typical senior couple consisting of a retired worker and a spouse, both of whom claim Social Security benefits, received about $2,739 per month as of April 2022.

  • 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

    Social Security benefits are paid out through a complex formula that factors in how much a taxpayer earned during their working career and at which age they file for benefits. When taken en masse, the...

  • Claim Social Security or withdraw from your 401(k) during a bear market? Think carefully

    Recession fears are spiking now that major indexes are approaching bear market territory, after months of market volatility that have put a strain on retirees’ and preretirees’ retirement portfolios. Retirement Tip of the Week: Weigh your options before beginning to claim Social Security–there is no one-size-fits-all approach. There’s no right answer to when to claim Social Security.

  • This Proposal Could Shrink Social Security's Shortfall. But Is it Fair?

    Something needs to be done to save Social Security. But one idea may not sit well with some retirees.

  • Social Security: Top Things To Know for Summer 2022

    Social Security is far from a stagnant, unchanging benefits program. Social Security is actually quite dynamic, with numerous changes occurring from year to year. Social Security: You Could Lose Your...

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...

  • Retirees with cursed company pensions lose £75m to inflation

    Almost 200,000 British pensioners whose old employers have gone bust will be thousands of pounds poorer in retirement, as they are denied inflation-linked boosts.

  • Social Security Funds Could Run Dry by 2035. Here's How to Prepare

    The Social Security Administration now says the funds Social Security uses to pay benefits will run dry by 2035, one year later than previously predicted. For most Americans those extra 12 months are cold comfort. Will Congress come to the … Continue reading → The post Social Security Funds to Run Dry by 2035? Here's How to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Avoidable Mistakes That Could Make You Lose Out on Social Security

    Millions of seniors rely on Social Security today, to the point where they'd be utterly lost without benefits. Now the reality is that retiring on Social Security alone isn't advisable. But it's a boat many seniors land in.

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...

  • The Biggest Problems Facing Social Security

    Social Security is one of the most hotly debated social programs in America. While all seem to acknowledge that it's a vital necessity, how the program is funded and administered -- as well as its...

  • 7 Things Every Woman Should Know About Social Security

    Social Security is an important source of retirement income, especially for women. But how well do you understand the benefits you're due? Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security...

  • Social Security Reform: What’s Keeping Drastic Measures from Moving Forward?

    Despite gaining a year of solvency, social security is quickly heading for a bust. Discover: Following Latest CPI Data, Seniors Group Stands Firm With 2023 Social Security COLA Forecast of 8.6%When...

  • Is Now Really a Good Time to Start Claiming Social Security?

    Choosing when to begin claiming Social Security is a big decision, as it will impact your monthly income for the rest of your retirement. The stock market has had a rough few months, and some experts predict that a recession could be looming. Also, Social Security cuts could be on the horizon, which may affect your retirement.