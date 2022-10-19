Social Security Raises Work Credit Amount, Best Credit Cards & Top Financial News for Oct. 19, 2022

seb_ra / iStock.com

Today is an interesting day, because it is both Evaluate Your Life Day and National New Friends Day. So, while evaluating your life, you could come to the conclusion that you need some new friends. Or maybe not! While you think it all over, check out today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Social Security Raises Work Credit Amount to $1,640

The Social Security Administration has announced changes for 2023, including the value of one work credit rising from $1,510 to $1,640. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: McDonald’s Is Selling Krispy Kreme Donuts, but Only in This State

Krispy Kreme will soon be sold under the Golden Arches in a state best known for its fried chicken — and Wall Street is lovin’ it. Read the full story here

That’s Helpful: Act Quickly and You Can Still Earn Nearly 10% Return on This Investment

Despite inflation and stock market fluctuations, there is still one way to get a good return with your money — buy a Series I savings bond from Treasury Direct that currently pays 9.62% for six months on up to $10,000 in savings. Read the full story here

