Social Security Recipient? The Best Senior Discounts for Retirees 65 and Older
Most Americans are already retired by the time they turn 65 years old, though not all collect Social Security benefits yet. The average retirement age in the United States is either 63 or 64, depending on who’s gathering the data.
Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage of Life
Discover: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals
You can begin collecting Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62 or as late as age 70, with higher monthly payments the longer you wait. For Social Security purposes, the full retirement age is either 66 or 67, depending on when you were born.
One of the perks of hitting retirement age is that you can qualify for senior discounts at restaurants, retailers, grocery chains, hotels and other establishments. Many of these discounts kick in as early as 50 years old, with the bulk coming when you reach age 55 or 60.
Most of the discounts for those 65 and older come from arts, recreation and entertainment venues. Examples include the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Denver Art Museum, the Kansas State Parks System, the Dallas Zoo and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
Learn: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?
Discover:What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
If you’re looking to save money in retirement by scoring discounts, here are some of the establishments that offer discounts beginning at age 65, based on various consumer and company sites. Keep in mind that some discounts vary by market, location and other factors.
Restaurants
Boston Market: 10% off
Taco Bell: 5% off or a free beverage
Retail
Ace Hardware: 10% off; discounts vary by location
Modell’s Sporting Goods: 10% off
Rite Aid: 20% off first Wednesday of each month; discount for in-store items only
Travel/Hospitality
American Airlines: Various discounts up to 50% off
Amtrak: 10% off
Delta Airlines: Discounted fares in certain markets
United Airlines: Discounted senior fares offered for select travel destinations
More From GOBankingRates
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Recipient? The Best Senior Discounts for Retirees 65 and Older