Social Security and Retirement: 7 Things Everyone Should Know

Gabrielle Olya
·5 min read
g-stockstudio / iStock.com
g-stockstudio / iStock.com

Given that a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 23% of Americans have nothing saved for retirement, it's clear that many will be relying on Social Security to fund their golden years. And even if you do have retirement savings, you'll want to be strategic about taking your benefits in a way that's optimal for you.

See: Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Important: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

To help you best understand Social Security and clear up any misconceptions about the benefits system, GOBankingRates spoke with financial experts and asked them what they want everyone to know about Social Security. Here's what they said.

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You Shouldn't Rely on Social Security To Fund Your Whole Retirement

If you're expecting Social Security to fully fund your retirement, you could be in for a rude awakening. The average monthly benefit is $1,542.22 as of June 2022.

"Social Security today only covers a portion of the average American's expected income needs in retirement," said Henry Yoshida, CFP and CEO of Rocket Dollar, an investment platform that allows individual investors to use tax-advantaged funds for alternative investing.

If you're in that 23% of Americans who have nothing saved, start saving ASAP so that you'll be in better financial standing when you reach retirement age.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto
insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaying Taking Your Benefits Can Pay Off

You can start to collect Social Security benefits at age 62, but it may pay off for you to wait.

"If you are able to delay taking Social Security after eligibility, you can significantly increase the income [compared to] that minimum amount at the earliest possible access date," Yoshida said. "For example, if you take Social Security at 62 and your income is $2,364, if you can wait to access Social Security until age 70, the income is $4,194."

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

However, Waiting Until Age 70 Isn't Always the Best Option

It's true that if you delay taking Social Security until age 70, the amount you receive will be larger than if you start receiving your benefits before, but this doesn't mean this is always the best option.

"You need to evaluate how that decision impacts your asset balances over time," said Emily Casey Rassam, senior financial planner at Archer Investment Management. "If you look at the complete picture, which includes a projection of your investment portfolio balance over time, it may make more sense for you to take Social Security earlier. Often, if you delay Social Security until age 70, you are drawing down assets significantly, and that can hurt your long-term asset trajectory. Like all financial decisions, a comprehensive financial plan can tell the whole story and help you make decisions with all of the relevant data organized."

insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto
insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

65 Isn't the Full Retirement Age for Everyone

When deciding when to collect Social Security, it's important to understand what you'll receive at what age.

"Age 62 is the earliest you can take benefits. For every year an individual delays taking benefits beyond their full retirement age -- which varies depending on when you were born -- through age 70, the annual benefit increases by 8%," said Richard Freeman, senior director and wealth advisor at Round Table Wealth Management. "Conversely, for every year an individual takes benefits earlier than their full retirement age, their annual benefit is decreased 8%."

Freeman said that his clients often assume their full retirement age is 65, but this is not always the case. If you were born in 1943 or later, your full retirement age ranges from 66 to 67.

Find Out: Understanding Social Security Retirement Age and Why It Matters

Koldunov / iStock.com
Koldunov / iStock.com

Your Benefits Are Calculated Based on Your 35 Highest-Earning Years

It's important to understand how the Social Security Administration calculates your benefit amount.

"The primary insurance amount -- or amount you get based on your own record -- is based on the worker's highest 35 years of earnings," said Herman "Tommy" Thompson, Jr., a certified financial planner with Innovative Financial Group in Atlanta. "Most people think it's based on your last five years. I've been talking about Social Security for 18 years and every time I say this, someone is surprised!"

Daniel Jedzura / Shutterstock.com
Daniel Jedzura / Shutterstock.com

Your Spouse (or Former Spouse) Can Impact Your Benefit Amount

Thompson said it's important to understand how benefits are calculated when you are the surviving spouse.

"When a spouse dies, the higher Social Security amount remains for the [surviving] spouse, assuming they were married for at least nine months," he said. "Not half. Not both. The higher remains. Widows and widowers can claim as early as age 60."

And if you are divorced, you may be able to claim your ex-spouse's benefits.

"A divorcee can still claim on an ex-spouse's record if: (1) The individual is at least 62, (2) they were married for at least 10 years, (3) the individual is currently unmarried and (4) the ex-spouse is receiving a benefit or has been divorced for at least two years," Thompson said.

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security (Probably) Won't Run Out

You've likely seen headlines about Social Security running out in 2035 -- but this is a worst-case scenario and not something that should cause you to panic. However, you may need to adjust your retirement plans depending on how the gap in funding will be bridged.

"The death of Social Security has been greatly exaggerated," said Paul Tyler of Nassau Financial Group in Hartford, Connecticut. "If Congress doesn't add additional funds to the trust, payroll taxes on current workers will continue to support the program. However, the taxes would not fund 100% of the expected benefits. The gap could be closed by imposing means testing, deferring full retirement ages beyond 67 or increasing taxes on benefits. Any of these modifications would require many people to adjust their retirement plans."

When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security and Retirement: 7 Things Everyone Should Know

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

    Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Read More: 5 Best...

  • 10 states with the worst drivers

    What states have the worst drivers? Any guesses?

  • The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

    Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to miss out on any opportunities to have a fulfilling retirement. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is...

  • When a Woman's Retirement Account Becomes the Family Emergency Fund

    Vickie Elisa was already playing catch-up with her retirement fund when she withdrew $17,000 to fix a plumbing disaster in her Atlanta-area home. The bleeding from that Roth individual retirement account had started four years earlier, when Elisa, who is now 64, tapped it to help a relative pay some legal bills. By the end of 2018, after she paid penalties for early withdrawals, her account balance had dwindled to $2,500. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Replenishing it

  • Lea Michele Told An Emotional Story About Filming The Episode Of “Glee” Centered Around Cory Monteith’s Death And Revealed The Heartbreaking Reason Why She’ll Never Watch It Back

    “It was wild and hard, but we healed together. … I have never watched the episode. It's the only one I've not seen.”View Entire Post ›

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...

  • 7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

    Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...

  • These are the US airlines most likely to lose or mishandle your bags

    Republic Airways, which operates flights for United, Delta, and American, was the most likely to mishandle bags in the first five months of 2022.

  • How to Calculate RMD in Year of Death

    Inheriting an IRA or 401(k) can add to your wealth but it can also bring some potential tax headaches. One tricky issue involves required minimum distributions or RMDs. IRA and 401(k) plan owners are required to take minimum distributions from … Continue reading → The post How to Calculate RMD in Year of Death appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Social Security COLA Increases Could Cost Seniors Money — Here’s How

    This year's soaring inflation rate likely means that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security beneficiaries will be the highest in decades, with one seniors advocacy group...

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • Social Security Schedule: When August 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

    Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in early August. Rising inflation has pushed the Social Security cost-of-living increase to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40 years, and it's...

  • Social Security: 7 Must-Know Facts for 2022

    Social Security is an ever-evolving program. While the broad strokes of Social Security remain the same -- you pay taxes while you are working and then receive benefits after you retire -- the details...

  • 3 Reasons to Undo Your Social Security Filing

    One nice thing about Social Security is that you get a choice of when to file for benefits. You're not locked into one specific age. The earliest age you can claim benefits is age 62. But you won't be entitled to your full monthly benefit based on your earnings history until you reach full retirement age (FRA).

  • When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035

    The future of Social Security remains uncertain, forcing people to ask questions like, "Will Social Security run out?" According to the 2021 annual report from the Social Security board of trustees,...

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

    If you want to retire comfortably, then you need to start planning now. By understanding how to maximize your Social Security benefits, you won't have to worry.

  • Public Pensions Face Worst Funding Decline Since Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- US public pension funds are on pace for their deepest financial setback since the Great Recession as turmoil in global markets this year threaten to leave taxpayers and government workers on the hook.Most Read from BloombergRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeStudent Loan Borrowers Aren’t Waiting for Biden’s Promised ReliefTrump In

  • Social Security Alternatives That Will Provide Income in Retirement

    Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...

  • 2 Big Reasons You Could Regret Claiming Social Security Early

    The earliest you can begin claiming Social Security is age 62, and in some cases, that can be a smart move. If you're eager to get a jump-start on retirement, for example, claiming benefits as soon as possible can help you retire earlier. While there's no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to determining what age to claim, there are a couple of important reasons you could regret taking Social Security early.