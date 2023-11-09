Is Social Security running out? Why some 2024 GOP candidates want to raise the retirement age

Republican presidential candidates proposed various solutions to depleting Social Security funds during a Wednesday debate in Miami.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley both called for raising the retirement age, though neither would specify by how many years.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said he would not support raising the retirement age and would instead solve the issue through economic growth and tax cuts.

"If we're going to actually tame this tiger, the way you do it is not by picking on seniors who have paid into a program that deserve their money coming back out to them," Scott said.

Business person Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina during the Republican National Committee presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likewise said he would solve the issue of Social Security's future through the economy, specifically by addressing inflation. The governor also rejected raising the retirement age.

The youngest candidate on stage, Vivek Ramaswamy said the country is in the "last best window" to address the federal benefit program. Ramaswamy described his plan to reduce spending, through measures including cutting federal agencies and staff, and said that by that math his administration would be able to save Social Security.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Social Security running out? How these 2024 hopefuls would save it