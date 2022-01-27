Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in February 2022

The first of round Social Security checks reflecting the new 5.9% cost of living adjustment went out this month, and recipients are now waiting on their second check, coming in February. The increase is the largest in nearly 40 years for those who qualify for the adjustment, and it could not come at a more welcome time. Inflation is now 7% and expected to keep rising as the pandemic wears on.

For February’s payments, the Social Security schedule is as follows:

  • If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, then your payment will be distributed on the second Wednesday, which is Feb. 9.

  • If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, then your payment will be distributed on the third Wednesday, which is Feb. 16.

  • If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, then your payment will be distributed on the third Wednesday, which is Feb. 23.

If you feel like Social Security does not provide enough income to meet your basic needs, you may be eligible to apply for Supplemental Security Income to receive an additional benefit on top of your monthly SS check. SSI will be paid out on Feb. 1.

If you began receiving Social Security before May 1997, or you receive both Social Security and SSI, you will receive your SSI payment on Feb. 1 and your Social Security payment on Feb. 3.

You can check on your benefit payments, statements and all other Social Security concerns by creating your ownThis will give you 24/7 access to your Social Security account and allow you to obtain benefit statements and verification letters instantly and take care of most administrative needs from the comfort of your own home.

