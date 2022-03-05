adamkaz / iStock.com

The second round of Social Security checks reflecting the new 5.9% cost of living adjustment went out this month, and recipients are now waiting on the third, coming in March. The COLA increase was the largest in nearly 40 years for those who qualify for the adjustment, and it could not come at a more welcome time. U.S. inflation now sits at a whopping 7.5%, and is expected to keep rising as the pandemic and supply chain issues it has caused rage on.

Social Security 2022: What Dates To Watch Out For

Learn: Social Security COLA Increases Add This Much Cash To Your Pockets Each Month

For March’s payments, the Social Security schedule is as follows:

If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, then your payment will be distributed on the second Wednesday, March 9.

If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, then your payment will be distributed on the third Wednesday, March 16.

If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, then your payment will be distributed on the third Wednesday, March 23.

If you feel Social Security does not provide enough income to meet your basic needs, you may be eligible to apply for Supplemental Security Income to receive an additional benefit on top of your monthly SS check. SSI will be paid out on March 1.

If you began receiving Social Security before May 1997, or you receive both Social Security and SSI, you will receive your SSI payment on March 1, and your Social Security payment on March 3.

You can check on your benefit payments, statements and all other Social Security concerns by creating your own This will give you 24/7 access to your Social Security account and allow you to obtain benefit statements and verification letters instantly to take care of most administrative needs from the comfort of your own home.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Schedule: When First COLA Checks Will Arrive in March 2022