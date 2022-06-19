Social Security Schedule: When June 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

Josephine Nesbit
·1 min read
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images
Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

In April, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.3% and the all items index increased 8.3% over the last 12 months. Rising inflation has pushed the Social Security cost-of-living increase to 5.9%, the largest in nearly 40 years.

Read More: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
Find Out: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

For June’s payments, the Social Security schedule is as follows:

  • If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, your payment is distributed on Wednesday, June 8.

  • If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, your payment is distributed on Wednesday, June 15.

  • If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, your payment is distributed on Wednesday, June 22.

POLL: Have You Skipped Any of These Essential Expenses Due to Rising Prices?

Social Security benefits have increased by 64% since 2000, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) and as reported by GOBankingRates. Mary Johnson, Social Security policy analyst for TSCL, found that expenses for typical seniors rose 130% during that same period. To maintain the same buying power from 2000, Social Security benefits would need to be $540 higher per month.

You may also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) if Social Security isn’t enough to cover basic living expenses. To qualify, you must be age 65 or older, disabled or blind and you have limited income and financial resources.

If you received Social Security before May 1997 — or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI — you will receive your SSI payment on June 1 and your Social Security payment on June 3.

Discover: 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
Learn: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

Next year, Social Security beneficiaries could see an even bigger increase. Johnson predicted that the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 could be around 8.6%.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Schedule: When June 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Area FFA chapters honored at state convention

    Students were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses.

  • U.S. oil futures log first weekly losses in 8 weeks

    Oil futures declined on Friday, with U.S. prices posting a loss of more than 9% for the week. "Demand concerns are on the rise because of growing expectations that the global economy is heading for a slowdown in the coming months," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell $8.03, or 6.8%, to settle at $109.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The weekly loss for U.S. benchmark crude followed seven straight w

  • Miami makes late addition to 2022 recruiting class with 6-foot-4 JUCO wide receiver

    The Miami Hurricanes have made a late addition to their Class of 2022 with a wide receiver from a junior college.

  • Why I'm Not Counting on a Higher Social Security Benefit

    The amount of money you get from Social Security hinges on different factors. Meanwhile, some seniors make plans to delay their Social Security claims until age 70. Why am I sharing this story that clearly has nothing to do with Social Security?

  • SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate July 2022 Payments?

    SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is the largest federal assistance program, providing food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. While it's overseen by the U.S. Department of...

  • Prada mixes nostalgia and grunge for summer 2023 menswear

    Reconciling unusually high temperatures with the looks for next summer on Milan Fashion Week runways is becoming an exercise in cognitive dissonance. While nodding to sustainability, designers are nonetheless proposing looks that don’t jibe well with the longer summer heat waves, and instead seem to be focused on customers who either live in northern climates, who can count on cool evenings or air conditioning, or who just don’t care. The Miuccia Prada-Raf Simons collaboration at Prada has been a proven success, generating recognizable pieces that grab attention and brand recognition from a distance.

  • 11 Ways Warren Buffett Lives Frugally

    Warren Buffett is one of the most wealthy and successful businessmen in the world, but still lives frugally in many aspects of his life. See how he does here.

  • The Best and Worst Countries for Americans To Buy Property

    Real estate is one of the oldest ways to invest and generate income, and that isn't changing any time soon. However, the real estate market has been a bit chaotic in the U.S. since the start of the...

  • 7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There

    If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...

  • 15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security

    The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

    Social Security benefits are paid out through a complex formula that factors in how much a taxpayer earned during their working career and at which age they file for benefits. When taken en masse, the...

  • Why I'm Not Counting on Social Security, and Neither Should You

    Here are two reasons why I'm not counting on Social Security to be my main support in retirement -- and why you shouldn't, either. For starters, Social Security was never meant to fully replace your pre-retirement income. The average monthly Social Security retirement benefit check was recently about $1,666 -- roughly $20,000 over the course of a year.

  • Veronique de Rugy: Rash optimism on Social Security solvency

    The Committee for a Responsible Budget reports Social Security will be insolvent in 13 years.

  • Seniors Could Face a 20% Cut to Social Security Benefits in 13 Years

    The latest report on the financial status of Social Security shares some disturbing news. Under its current funding system, Social Security won't have enough money to cover full benefits starting in 2035.