Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40 years, and there are forecasts of a nearly double-digit increase for 2023.

Here is the September Social Security schedule:

If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, your payment is distributed on Wednesday, September 14.

If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, your payment is distributed on Wednesday, September 21.

If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, your payment is distributed on Wednesday, September 28.

If Social Security checks aren’t enough to cover basic living expenses, you may also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The SSI program sends monthly payments to adults and children with a disability that prevents the ability to work. SSI recipients must also meet financial qualifications. SSI is also available to those 65 years and older who have limited income and financial resources.

SSI recipients will receive two payments in September. If you received Social Security before May 1997, or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI, then you will receive Social Security on Sept. 2 and SSI on Sept. 1 and Sept. 30. The maximum SSI payment for 2022 is $841, so recipients could receive up to $1,682 for the month of September.

If you don’t receive your payment on your scheduled date, the Social Security Administration says to allow three additional mailing days before contacting the agency.

There are some predictions of a COLA increase in the 8-10% percent range, AARP reported. A 9% COLA increase would boost benefits by $150 per month. However, next year’s COLA will depend on changes in consumer prices through the end of September, and will be announced in October. Any increases will take effect in January 2023.

