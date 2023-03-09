Social Security sent her dead dad $48,000. She spent it at a strip club, Miami Heat games

Lauderdale Lakes resident Tommie Lee Hankerson kept getting Social Security benefits until February 2020. However, after July 2016, his daughter Terri Lynn Hankerson, was the one spending that $48,328.

But here’s the thing: deceased people don’t hit up Costco, strip clubs, Miami Heat games or go on Caribbean cruises and Tommie Lee Hankerson died at the age of 90 on June 5, 2016.

That didn’t stop Terri Lynn Hankerson, who didn’t bother to inform the folks at the Social Security Administration nor her father’s bank that her father had died. She simply did the above (and kept her SunPass account out of the red).

READ MORE: Miami crypto company ‘looted’ investor money in $100 million Ponzi scheme, SEC says

By March 24, 59-year-old Terri Lynn Hankerson will be moving from Lauderdale Lakes to a federal prison to serve a five-month sentence followed by five months on house arrest. She’s also sentenced to restitution stemming from that $48,328.

On Tuesday, Hankerson filed a notice of appeal regarding her jury trial conviction on one count of theft of government funds.

The Social Security Office of the Inspector General investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Thompson and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jodi Raft handled the prosecution.