Social Security sent out some wrong estimates. What you need to know

Someone who has average wages could see up to 40% of their income replaced by Social Security benefits. The replacement rate is lower for higher income households.

Who would imagine that you could get a wrong estimate of your Social Security benefits from — guess who — the Social Security Administration?

The story is yet another reminder about how you need to double-check your numbers, take a hard look at what you're being told and keep good records of previous Social Security statements.

In an odd quirk, Social Security finally acknowledged in early August that a glitch caused the agency to send out some incorrect "On Request" paper statements. The troubled reports were triggered if you asked for information on your Social Security account via a paper form, known as an SSA-7004.

"Of the tens of thousands of paper requests the agency receives annually, less than 1% of those statements issued contained errors," according to an email from Mark Hinkle, acting press officer in the national Social Security office.

Social Security said a coding issue caused errors on a very small number of the "On Request" statements that were issued since 2017. Hinkle said the statements displayed the correct estimated benefit amounts but the mistakes were made when the projected benefits were applied to incorrect ages at which the person would receive them.

Even so, it's a pretty important number as you plan your retirement. Do you want an estimate that's off by hundreds of dollars a month?

If you have average earnings, according to the federal government, Social Security replaces 40% of income in retirement. The percentage is lower for people in the upper income brackets and higher for people with low incomes.

And frankly, we likely wouldn't even know about this mess if it weren't for a Social Security gadfly who rang the alarm bells.

How the errors came to be known

I first reached out to Social Security on July 5 to ask about reports that some statements did contain errors. My questions were triggered after I spoke with a well-known Social Security expert who had heard of an isolated problem. I didn't get an answer from Social Security until early August.

Laurence Kotlikoff, professor of economics at Boston University, wrote in a June 25 column in Forbes: "I’ve learned that Social Security is providing benefit statements that are flat out incorrect."

Kotlikoff had heard one story from a Connecticut financial planner who was looking at a truly bizarre statement from a client. Some even wondered if that statement might be fake because it was just so amazingly off the mark.

The figure for claiming at age 62, for example, was nearly as good as the dollar amount you'd get for waiting to claim at full retirement age — which was age 66 and four months in this person's case. It doesn't work that way.

The Social Security retirement benefit system has tons of moving parts. But in general, you're getting significantly more each month when you claim Social Security benefits at your full retirement age — or even more at age 70 — than if you would claim Social Security benefits at age 62.

Kotlikoff discovered a problem when a financial planner shared a story of a client who would only see a gain of $24 a month by waiting four years until the full retirement age of age 66 and four months, compared to taking a payment at age 62.

With those kind of numbers — which are clearly wrong — why bother waiting beyond age 62 to a few months past 66?

In his Forbes piece, Kotlikoff said: "The statement lists estimated retirement benefits at the client's full retirement age (FRA) of 66 and four months at $1,061."

That figure, he said, was on the money.

But he said the client's retirement benefit at age 62 could not be 97.7% of the amount offered at the full retirement age, he said.

On top of that, the estimate listed the payout for age 66 at $1,372 a month.

"There's no way that the age-66 benefit should be 29.3% larger than the benefit would be if taken four months later at the client's full retirement age," he said.