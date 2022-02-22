Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Since 1999, it has been federal law that all Federal payments except for tax refunds must be issued electronically. This means that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries receive their payments in the form of a debit card or by direct deposit into their bank account.

See: Social Security: Most Americans Don’t Know the Basics

Find: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

If you’re still receiving paper checks, it’s important to switch as soon as possible.

Direct deposit is the safest and easiest way to receive your payments. You don’t have to worry about losing a debit card or having it stolen. Funds go directly into your bank account to spend or save as you see fit.

The Social Security Administration says it’s easy to set up the service. Simply log into your my Social Security account and start or change direct deposit.

You can also call the U.S. Treasury Electronic Payment Solution Center at 1-877-874-6347 or enroll online at godirect.gov/gpw/. In addition, you can download FS Form 1200 and mail it to:

Go Direct Processing Center

U.S. Department of the Treasury

P.O. Box 650527

Dallas, TX 75265-0527

See: Social Security Declined By More Than $31 Billion for the First Time in 40 Years

Find: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Whether you’re signing up online, by phone or with a paper form, you will need your Social Security number, the exact amount of your most recent Social Security payment, the routing transit number of your financial institution, your bank account number, and whether it is a checking or savings account.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: How Do I Sign Up for Direct Deposit?