Social Security Solvency: Raised Retirement Age More Likely as Congress Fails to Compromise

299
Vance Cariaga
·3 min read
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There has been no shortage of partisan bickering over Social Security in recent weeks, as Republicans and Democrats have traded barbs over which party wants to fix the troubled program and which wants to undermine it.

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected
Retirement: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

The rhetoric got ratcheted up last week when a pair of Republican lawmakers accused Biden administration officials of being dishonest about the Social Security debate.

During a Senate Finance Committee hearing, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) accused Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen of lying about President Joe Biden’s willingness to work with lawmakers on Social Security reform, Reuters reported.

That followed a similar exchange between Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in discussions centering on Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget proposal. In a separate hearing, Romney said Young was “simply wrong” and “not honest” to suggest that current members of Congress want to cut Social Security and Medicare.

With so much animus between the political parties, it’s hard to see any hope of bipartisan Social Security reform. The only solution with even a whiff of bipartisan support is a proposal to raise the full retirement age for Social Security benefits.

That proposal, announced last month, is being pushed by Cassidy, the Louisiana Republican, and Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats. The two are leading a group of legislators that aim to raise the full retirement age to 70 from 67.

Raising the FRA is seen as one way to lessen the impact of the coming insolvency of Social Security’s Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, which finances about 20% to 25% of Social Security benefits. The fund is expected to run out of money by the middle of the next decade, meaning Social Security will have to rely solely on payroll taxes for funding.

Raising the FRA might convince more seniors to wait an extra couple of years to start claiming Social Security benefits so they can get bigger monthly payments. With fewer people signing up for benefits before turning 70, the Social Security Administration will have fewer benefits to pay out.

Raising the full retirement age has bipartisan support among registered voters, though not necessarily raising it all the way to age 70. A 2022 survey of more than 2,500 registered voters, conducted by the University of Maryland’s Program for Public Consultation, found that 75% of respondents favored gradually raising the retirement age from 67 to 68, a move that would eliminate an estimated 14% of the funding shortfall. Support was evenly split between Republicans (75%) and Democrats (76%).

Other solutions with bipartisan support among voters include making more wages subject to the Social Security payroll tax, increasing Social Security withholding, and reducing benefits for high earners.

But for now, much of the focus is on whether to raise the full retirement age. Not everyone supports the idea. Social Security advocates and many lawmakers have pushed back against the proposal because of the potential financial impact it would have on seniors who are already struggling to make ends meet.

Take Our Poll: As a Retired Person, Are You Comfortable With Your Monthly Income?

Raising the FRA to age 70 “significantly cuts benefits for anyone retiring before their new full retirement age,” according to the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare (NCPSSM), a nonprofit advocacy group.

But spokespersons for Cassidy and King have countered that their plan doesn’t include any cuts for Americans currently receiving Social Security benefits and that many will receive additional benefits.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Solvency: Raised Retirement Age More Likely as Congress Fails to Compromise

Recommended Stories

  • Senate makes bipartisan push to cap insulin prices at $35 for all Americans

    A bipartisan pair of senators have revived the bid to cap insulin prices at $35 for all Americans who need it, after a similar measure failed last year.

  • Government Shutdown 2023: Will Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?

    The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...

  • Is Your 401(k) Retirement Money Protected From a Bank Collapse?

    The failure of several banks and the ensuing market turmoil has put investors on edge in the past week. While regulators and the Biden administration have tried to quell the concerns of jittery...

  • Trump addresses supporters in Waco at first rally of presidential campaign

    Thousands of Trump supporters have gathered in Waco to hear the former president speak.

  • Senior care is crushingly expensive. Boomers aren't ready.

    - - - Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly referred to a $100-per-day benefit in Washington state's long-term care insurance plan. The daily limit was removed from the law. It also incorrectly said Lin Chojnicki toured assisted living facilities that cost more than $4,000 a week. It should have said $4,000 a month. This version has been corrected. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. - - - Beth Roper

  • Emergency SNAP Update: 33 States Extending Additional Food Stamps Money for Final Time in February

    Emergency allotments were authorized to help give SNAP households a temporary financial boost during the pandemic. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...

  • Photos: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with PM Trudeau, family in first official trip to Canada

    U.S. President Joe Biden is in Ottawa for an official visit — a trip that will include an address to Parliament, and a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • Rafters Use Paddles to Fight Off Mountain Lion That Attacked Man in Remote Area in Arizona

    A group of 10 rafters helped fight off the animal as the rest of the group, including the victim, escaped, according to officials

  • The Floor Could Still Fall Out of This Stock Market

    Four strategists offer similar advice: Stay defensive. Hold a little more cash. Stick to quality stocks—those with solid balance sheets and growth that doesn’t depend on the larger economy.

  • Police: Man reported being shot while walking in Canton

    A 40-year-old man was shot several times in the back, Canton police said.

  • Baltimore homicide detectives arrest, charge roommate of man found dead in vehicle

    Initially, missing persons detectives were attempting to find 22-year-old Jeffrey Brooks Jr., but then homicide detectives were asked to take over the investigation.

  • JPMorgan’s Mystery ‘Nickel’ Rocks: The Hunt for Clues Begins With a Kick

    (Bloomberg) -- The revelation that about $2 million of “nickel” on the London Metal Exchange was actually just bags of stones has thrown a spotlight on the sprawling web of warehouses and metal stashes underpinning the billions of dollars of derivatives traded daily on the LME.Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister SaysUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeRussia Seeks 400,000 More

  • 3 High-Octane Growth Stocks Down 90% to 93% That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    Despite taking an absolute beating, these innovative growth stocks can deliver triple-digit returns over the next three years.

  • Stimulus Update: Interest Rates Rise Again. Will That Lead to a Stimulus Check?

    The Fed just raised interest rates for the second time this year, and that could lead to some very precarious economic conditions.

  • India's Gandhi vows to keep fighting after removal from parliament

    Top Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi said Saturday he would keep fighting for democracy after blaming his expulsion from parliament on his demands for a probe into a key business ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Gandhi, 52, was stripped of his parliamentary seat on Friday, a day after he was convicted of defamation in Modi's home state of Gujarat for a 2019 campaign-trail remark seen as an insult to the premier.Modi's government has been widely accused by political opponents and rights groups of using the law to target and silence critics, but Gandhi said he would not bow to intimidation."I will do whatever I have to do to defend the democratic nature of this country," he told reporters.&nbsp;"They are used to everybody being scared of them," he said, in reference to the ruling party. "I am not scared of them."The removal from parliament of Modi's chief opponent comes at a time when the prime minister's relationship with Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful industrialists, has been under scrutiny.Modi has been a close associate of Adani for decades but the latter's business empire has been subject of renewed attention this year after a US investment firm accused it of "brazen" corporate fraud.Gandhi's opposition Congress party has for weeks demanded a proper investigation by parliament of the allegations."I have been disqualified because the prime minister... is scared of the next speech that is going to come on Adani," Gandhi told reporters."I will continue to ask the question -- what is the prime minister's relationship with Mr. Adani?"Congress supporters held small protests in several cities around the country on Saturday to protest against Gandhi's removal as a lawmaker.- 'Due judicial process' -Gandhi is the leading face of Congress, once the dominant force of Indian politics but now a shadow of its former self.He is the scion of India's most famous political dynasty and the son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru.But he has struggled to challenge the electoral&nbsp;juggernaut of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its nationalist appeals to the country's Hindu majority.The lower house of parliament ruled him ineligible to continue sitting as an MP on Friday, a day after his conviction in the defamation case.The prosecution stemmed from a remark made during the 2019 election campaign in which Gandhi had asked why "all thieves have Modi as (their) common surname".His comments were seen as a slur against the prime minister, who went on to win the election in a landslide.&nbsp;Members of the government also said the remark was a smear against all those sharing the Modi surname, which is associated with the lower rungs of India's traditional caste hierarchy.Gandhi was sentenced to two years imprisonment on Thursday but walked free on bail after his lawyers vowed to appeal.A BJP spokesman said Thursday that the court acted with "due judicial process" in arriving at its judgement.- 'Emasculation of democratic institutions' -But legal action has been widely deployed against opposition party figures and institutions seen as critical of the Modi government in recent years.Gandhi faces several other defamation cases in the country and a money-laundering case that has been snaking its way through India's glacial legal system for more than a decade.Indian tax authorities in February raided the BBC's local offices, weeks after the broadcaster aired a documentary on Modi's conduct during deadly sectarian riots decades ago.The Editors Guild of India said then that the raids were part of a wider "trend of using government agencies to intimidate or harass press organisations that are critical of government policies".Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters on Friday that the verdict represented the "emasculation of democratic institutions by the ruling party".ash-gle/mtp

  • TikTok looks nothing like what was described in Congressional Hearing: Bookstore Owner

    TikTok’s CEO Shou Chew testified in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday in defense of the popular app. The Biden administration is giving TikTok an ultimatum, sell TikTok or face a U.S. ban of the app. Lawmakers grilled Chew for more than 5 hours about whether TikTok is a threat to national security. The Dog Eared Book Owner Carrie Deming joined Yahoo Finance to discuss how a ban could impact her independent book store. “The TikTok I know looks nothing like what they were talking about," Deming said. "I'm on BookTok. It is the most wholesome corner of any of the internet.” Deming told Yahoo Finance a third of the store’s sales come from the e-commerce site, pushed up significantly by the bookstore’s TikTok account. “My book store's been open for eight years. And for that whole time we've been on Facebook and Instagram...when I do a post on the Meta platforms, they're rather ineffectual.” Watch the full interview with Seana Smith and Dave Briggs here. Key video moments 00:00 On the TikTok Deming knows 01:15 On Deming's follower count on various social platforms

  • Dog Owner Seeks Action for SC Hunting Law

    A dog owner in South Carolina has taken exception to the current state laws surrounding hunting dogs. Under the law at present, people who abandon or mistreat their animals can find themselves fined. But, these laws don’t apply to hunting dogs. And Nicholas Bruno isn’t happy with that, Live 5 News reports. He adopted a […]

  • Even with Stephon Gilmore, CB must remain a Cowboys draft priority

    The Cowboys only temporarily solved their issues at CB and still need to keep the position a priority in the draft. | From @ReidDHanson

  • We tasted 14 fruity hot cross buns ahead of Easter – our favourite may surprise you

    One a penny, two a penny, hot cross buns. Sweet, spice-fragrant, fruit-laced buns have been an essential part of Easter for centuries. In 1592 Elizabeth I decreed that no baker should “make, utter or sell … any spice cakes, buns, biscuits or other spice bread” except at burials, Christmas – and Good Friday. There’s nothing like a ban to sharpen the appetite.

  • Martin Kaut with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames

    Martin Kaut (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 03/25/2023