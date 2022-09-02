Are Social Security and SSI the Same Thing?

vorDa / Getty Images

Social Security benefits replace a portion of your lifetime earnings when you retire, develop a qualifying disability or go to your spouse, children or survivors after you die. Unlike Social Security benefits, the Social Security Administration distinguishes that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is not based on your work earnings or a family member’s work.

See: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Find: 25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire

Many people who are eligible for SSI may also be eligible for Social Security benefits, as both share the same application. However, SSI is a needs-based program for those with limited income and resources and is financed by the general funds of the U.S. Treasury — personal income taxes, corporate and other taxes. Social Security taxes do not fund the SSI program.

Here are some of the biggest differences between Social Security benefits and SSI, according to the SSA:

Social Security

Your benefit amount is based on your lifetime earnings

Financed by employer and wage contributions

No income or resource limit

Must be “insured” or worked long enough and paid SS taxes

May be automatically enrolled in Medicare

There are different benefits types: retirement, survivor and disability

Provides benefits to eligible family members

Other income does not affect benefits, except wages may affect benefits under full retirement age or disability benefits

Where you live and your household does not affect your benefits

SSI

Benefits are needs-based

Financed by general funds

You must have limited income and resources to qualify for SSI

You do not need work credits

May qualify for Medicaid or Medi-Cal in California

There are different benefit types: aged, disability and blindness

No family benefits

Your benefit amount is based on federal and state laws

Other income may affect benefits

Where you live and other members of your household could affect your benefits

Discover: Can You Receive Social Security If You Never Paid In?

Plan Ahead: What To Expect From Social Security in 2022

It is worth noting that despite their difference, Social Security and SSI do have a few similarities, including that they are paid monthly and that the medical standards for disability are practically identical for both programs (at least for individuals age 18 or older).

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Are Social Security and SSI the Same Thing?