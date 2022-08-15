Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022

John Csiszar
·3 min read
vadimguzhva / Getty Images/iStockphoto
vadimguzhva / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans.

Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight
Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement

One of the most important of these is the Supplemental Security Income program, or SSI. As the name implies, SSI provides supplemental income for those most in need. Those who qualify can receive SSI benefits in addition to Social Security retirement payouts. Changes to the SSI generally only occur at the start of every year. However, just as with Social Security retirement benefits, there are indicators in the latter half of the year that can foretell potential changes coming in 2023.

Here’s an overview of the SSI program in general, along with a look at specific information pertaining to August 2022.

Who Qualifies for SSI?

The SSI provides benefit payments for those with low income and few resources who are also disabled, blind or at least age 65. For 2022, singles must earn less than $861 per month in unearned income to qualify, and $1,767 in total income. Those figures jump to $1,281 and $2,607, respectively, for couples.

There is also a resource limit to qualify for SSI. For 2022, a person must own no more than $2,000 in assets to qualify, or $3,000 for a couple. However, numerous real-world assets are excluded, including a primary residence, household goods and personal effects, one car, property used in a trade or business, and funds up to and including $100,000 in an ABLE account.

When Are the Payment Dates for SSI in August and Beyond?

Unlike Social Security retirement benefits, which are paid on varying Wednesdays depending on your date of birth, everyone in the SSI program receives benefits on the same date. In most cases, this is the 1st of the month, and that is true for August 2022 as well.

However, in some months, SSI benefits are paid both on the 1st of the month and the last Friday of the month, with no payment on the 1st of the following month. For 2022, this is true for April, September and December, with no payment on the 1st of May, October or January 2023.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

How Much Are the Payments for SSI?

Eligible individuals receive $841 per month for 2022, or $10,092.40 per year. Eligible couples receive $1,261 per month, or $15,136.93 per year. Those defined as “essential persons” receive $421 per month, or $5,057.77 per year. An “essential person” is basically someone who lives with an SSI recipient and provides them with basic care.

These amounts may be supplemented by state or territorial payments as well. In fact, with the exception of Arizona, Mississippi, North Dakota, West Virginia and the northern Mariana Islands, all U.S. states and territories add money to federal SSI payments.

In many cases, the SSA administers payments for states and territories, meaning you’ll receive a single, larger payment. Amounts vary based on where and with whom people live. In California, for example, maximum payments for older individuals and couples are increased to $1,040.21 and $1,765.64, respectively. In Vermont, payment maximums are $893.04 and $1,359.88, respectively.

Payments may also vary for blind and disabled persons. In California, for example, those maximums jump to $1,110.26/$1,952.88 for blind individuals.

Do SSI Payments Receive a Cost-of-Living Adjustment?

SSI payments receive the same cost-of-living adjustment as Social Security retirement benefits. For 2022, this amounted to a 5.9% boost in benefits.

The formula for calculating the annual COLA is based on the CPI-W, a close relative to the more often-quoted CPI. August is an important time for the COLA, as the SSA uses the year-over-year change in CPI-W from July to September each year to determine the following year’s adjustment. The SSA will announce the 2023 COLA for Social Security payments, including the SSI, in October 2022.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks struggle as China rate cut sends oil tumbling

    Global shares struggled to advance on Monday while investors digested news of an unexpected cut in Chinese interest rates as data pointed to faltering growth in the world's second largest economy, sending oil prices nearly 2% lower. China's central bank cut key lending rates to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowing in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis.

  • Social Security Schedule: When August 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

    Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in early August. Rising inflation has pushed the Social Security cost-of-living increase to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40 years, and it's...

  • We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement

    As such, many retirees have been depending more on their Social Security income so they can leave their portfolios alone and avoid taking losses. Meanwhile, each year, Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The purpose of COLAs is to help ensure that seniors are able to maintain their buying power as living costs rise due to inflation.

  • Social Security: 3 Reasons Why Record COLA Increase in 2023 Could Backfire on Seniors

    The Social Security Administration recalculates Social Security benefits annually to keep pace with inflation. The cost of living allowance is based on the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Wage...

  • 6 Reasons Your Social Security Check Might Be Lower Than You Expected

    In most cases, your Social Security income is predictable. Using a formula that takes into account your entire working career and the age at which you file for benefits, the Social Security...

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • 5 Likely Changes to Social Security Over the Next 10 Years

    Sam Cook wasn't referring to Social Security in his classic song "A Change Is Gonna Come." The reality is that Social Security can't stay the same without steep benefit cuts. What specific modifications to Social Security might be made?

  • Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023

    Next year will be monumental for seniors on Social Security, as there's one drastic change on the horizon. Later this year, the Social Security Administration will announce next year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This adjustment aims to help benefits keep up with naturally rising inflation so that your monthly checks maintain their buying power.

  • Social Security: 5 Things Every Woman Should Know

    Women tend to live longer than men, on average, according to the Social Security Administration. Yet, they earn less than men over their lifetime. That leads to women receiving 81% of the amount men...

  • Why a $4,194 Monthly Social Security Benefit May Not Be Enough

    Even retirees who get the maximum monthly Social Security of $4,194 won't be able to live on that alone.

  • How to Manage Social Security for a Disabled Child and a Surviving Ex-Spouse

    Barron's Retirement found answers on the best way for a couple to maximize their mentally disabled daughter's Social Security benefit and how an ex-spouse could go about claming survivor benefits on her late ex-husband.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • Higher Tax Bills Are Coming for Social Security Retirees. Here's Why

    More retirees who collect Social Security benefits are going to owe taxes on that retirement income this year and next compared with prior years. Why is surging inflation increasing taxes for older Americans? Inflation is currently at a 40-year high, with a consumer price index in June showing that goods and services cost 8.6% more than they did a year ago.

  • Claiming Social Security Before 70 Is a No-Brainer in This Situation

    While it often makes sense to wait to claim Social Security until age 70, there's one situation when that's absolutely not the case.

  • Retirees going back to work face the Social Security earnings test

    The earnings test is a formula that withholds a portion of benefits if your wage income exceeds a set level.

  • Fix the unfair GPO calculation within Social Security

    Little within the discussion of Social Security breeds anger and resentment like the Government Pension Offset, or GPO.

  • 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

    Twenty-four percent of those aged 65 and over live in families that depend on Social Security benefits for 90% or more of their income, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute. With the average...

  • 2 Big Reasons Social Security Is Failing Seniors

    In fact, around 23% of workers expect their monthly checks to be their primary source of income in retirement, according to a 2022 report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. However, with baby boomers retiring in droves and the average retiree living longer, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has been paying out more money in benefits than it's receiving from taxes.