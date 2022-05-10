Social Security: State Updates and What To Know for May 2022

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
Johnny Greig / iStock.com
Johnny Greig / iStock.com

No matter where you live in the United States or if you move from one state to another, your Social Security benefits for retirement, disability, family or survivor do not change. Although many facets of the federal program are administered by the states — just like SNAP and Medicaid — eligibility requirements, payments and protocols for Social Security are uniform nationwide and don’t change from state to state, unlike those two programs.

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in May 2022
Good To Know: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

While Social Security doesn’t vary from one state to the next, different states do manage the program a bit differently. Here’s what you need to know for the month of May.

SSI Benefits Came Early This Month

If you collect Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you probably noticed that you didn’t have to wait until May to collect your May benefits, which were paid on April 29 instead. That’s because SSI benefits are paid on the first of the month unless the first of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday. In that case, benefits are paid on the most recent previous business day.

Since May 1 fell on a Sunday this year, SSI benefits were paid on April 29.

Take Our Poll: Does April’s Stock Market Dip Concern You?

Change Is Coming to Most States That Tax Benefits

Twelve states still levy a tax on Social Security benefits — on top of the tax that the federal government levies on recipients whose earnings exceed a predetermined income cap. Here’s the list:

  • Colorado

  • Connecticut

  • Kansas

  • Minnesota

  • Missouri

  • Montana

  • Nebraska

  • New Mexico

  • Rhode Island

  • Vermont

  • Utah

  • West Virginia

While there aren’t any dramatic changes in store for residents of these states in May specifically, the tax code is always in flux and it’s important to stay up to date on how any recent or upcoming updates might affect you.

For example, Colorado recently changed its laws to increase the amount of federally taxed Social Security income that retirees can deduct. The maximum deduction had been $24,000, but as of 2022, it’s unlimited, which effectively eliminates Social Security taxes for people over the age of 65.

In February, Utah expanded its Social Security tax credit for lower-income residents.

In April, the Minnesota Senate voted to end the state’s Social Security tax outright as part of a sweeping package of tax cuts. While the bill’s future is uncertain, the fluid situation is certainly one that Social Security recipients in Minnesota will want to monitor.

In New Mexico, the situation is even brighter. There, the governor signed a bill in March that eliminates the state’s Social Security tax. West Virginia is also completing the last phase of its gradual elimination of the state’s Social Security tax in 2022.

Those are just a few examples — major changes are in the works for several other states that tax Social Security income, whether or not those changes are implemented in May specifically.

SSI Benefits Vary by State

The maximum SSI benefit changes every year. For 2022, it’s $841 for individuals and $1,261 for couples, but that’s the federal benefit only. The states supplement federal SSI payments with contributions of their own — at least most of them do.

If you live in Arizona, Mississippi, North Dakota or West Virginia, $841 and $1,261 are the best you can do. All 46 other states and the District of Columbia offer additional benefits to residents who qualify for SSI. In New York, for example, individuals who live alone can receive $928 and couples get a maximum of $1,365.

Check with your state Social Security administrator’s office to learn about your state’s contributions and the maximum benefits where you live.

For U.S. Territories, May Comes With a Letdown for Citizens

On April 21, the Supreme Court ruled that American citizens living in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories can be denied SSI benefits. SSI provides extra Social Security benefits for the most vulnerable adults — those who are both destitute and blind or disabled.

In upholding the territorial exclusions of the so-called Insular Cases — race-based restrictions enacted more than a century ago during the era of colonialism, according to Bloomberg Law and NPR — the High Court ruled against a blind man who stopped receiving benefits when he moved from New York to Puerto Rico.

The ruling will have a major impact on American citizens living in not just Puerto Rico, but American Samoa, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands Islands. Puerto Rico alone will miss out on $2 billion in benefits per year, according to Bloomberg Law, and NPR reports that instead of receiving $841 per month — perhaps as early as May, had the court ruled the other way — blind and disabled low-income Americans in Puerto Rico will continue to receive 10 times less, just $84 per month.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: State Updates and What To Know for May 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune

    If you want to retire comfortably, then you need to start planning now. By understanding how to maximize your Social Security benefits, you won't have to worry.

  • Are Social Security and SSI the Same Thing?

    Social Security benefits replace a portion of your lifetime earnings when you retire, develop a qualifying disability or go to your spouse, children or survivors after you die. Unlike Social Security...

  • 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

    Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Read: 14 Key Signs You...

  • 'Constitutional carry' will figure in state political races

    You don’t need a license for freedom of religion or freedom of speech, the theory goes, so why should you need one to exercise your gun rights?

  • Surging mortgage rates add to Biden’s economic woes

    The risk of a housing slowdown heading into the midterms comes as the spike in inflation has already turned Americans pessimistic about the economy.

  • U.S. producers undo years of efficiency gains in fight for supplies

    U.S. manufacturers are finding that their main weapon to fight supply chain snarls is greater inefficiency. Industrial companies reporting earnings over the past few weeks have described steps they've taken - from acquiring trucks to move their own goods to building products that sit around on factory floors waiting for missing semiconductors - to deal with delays and shortages that have dogged them over the past year. "We want to optimize our supply chain to its fullest," said John Morikis, chief executive of Sherwin Williams Co, describing to analysts last month how the Cleveland-based paint maker has started using its own trucks - a much costlier route than using third-party services - to get around bottlenecks in transport systems.

  • This genius gadget removes years' worth of lint from your dryer — and it's down to $9

    Save over 50% now — and money and energy later — with this top-selling dryer vent cleaning kit at Amazon.

  • Court hearing: Did Biden legally suspend oil lease sales?

    President Joe Biden legally called for suspending new and gas lease sales while considering their effect on climate change, and onshore and offshore sales were legally postponed, a federal attorney argued Tuesday. The current offshore lease sale plan states specifically that the U.S. Secretary of the Interior “may reduce or cancel lease offerings on account of climate change,” Department of Justice attorney Andrew B. Bernie told a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel.

  • Exclusive-Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla Inc has halted most of its production at its Shanghai plant due to problems securing parts for its electric vehicles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the latest in a series of difficulties for the factory. The automaker's sales in China had already slumped by 98% in April from a month earlier, data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday, underscoring the hit from China's hard COVID-19 lockdowns. Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying lockdown that has tested the ability of manufacturers to operate amid hard restrictions on the movement of people and materials.

  • Voter fatigue takes center stage in Pennsylvania as Mehmet Oz tries to woo the MAGA base and Trump looms large

    Even with TV celebrity-level name recognition, the Oz campaign is running into the same problem as other statewide operations: voter burnout.

  • Experts: 5 Things Millennials Should Know About Social Security

    Many millennials, born between 1981 to 1996, are approaching their 40s or are already in their 40s. This means millennials are old enough to start thinking about Social Security and the key role it...

  • Walker Hayes to headline Fort Bragg Fourth of July

    Fort Bragg has announced this country music star to headline its July 4 celebration.

  • Social Security: Why Sunsetting the Program Seems Unlikely, Even in the Event of a Political Power Shift

    Upcoming mid-term elections in November 2022 could bring a power shift to Congress, which could mean policy changes and legislation that lean toward one side. Such a shift could have you feeling...

  • Michelle Williams Announces "Joyous" Third Pregnancy

    Congratulations are in order: Michelle Williams is expecting her third child! The Oscar-nominated actor confirmed the news to Variety on May 10 and told the outlet that she and her husband, Thomas Kail, will welcome their baby this fall.

  • Anderson suspension dropped in MLB settlement, fine remains

    Major League Baseball dropped the one-game suspension of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for giving fans the middle finger during a game on April 20 as part of a settlement with the players' association. MLB senior vice president Michael Hill announced the suspension two days later.

  • Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales today

    Prime deals are next level! Save up to 50%.

  • How to Remove a Tick Head From Your Skin—the Right Way

    Tick heads, aka mouth-parts, can get embedded in your skin. Here’s how to remove a tick head that’s stuck in there after the body is gone.

  • Homes are collapsing on Cape Hatteras National Seashore

    A house on the seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina, collapsed overnight. Additional homes have collapsed prior to that. The beach is closed to the public since more houses may collapse.

  • 11 Places Where Cost of Living Is Still Low, Despite Inflation

    The pandemic-driven shift to remote work freed millions of Americans to move wherever they wanted, but soon after, soaring inflation put the brakes on many of those dreams. So what's left out there...

  • Dorsey weighs in on Twitter bans after Musk says Trump’s would be lifted

    Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said he does not believe there should be permanent bans on the platform, with limited exceptions, after Elon Musk said Tuesday he would reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Trump following the completion of his acquisition. “Musk says @jack agrees with him that there shouldn’t be permanent bans on individual…