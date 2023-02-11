Social Security Strategy Tips for Married Couples

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For single people, knowing exactly when to start Social Security benefits depends on a lot of factors, such as life expectancy and their retirement portfolio. But what if you are married? Social Security for married couples gets even more complicated, and there can be a lot to think about.

See: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

Read: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

Wow: 5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

Every couple is unique, so that means there is no blanket advice that will work in every situation. Still, there are some basic guidelines you might be able to follow when it comes to claiming Social Security. With the help of the experts, let’s take a look at some of the best strategies for maximizing Social Security for married couples.

Tips on Claiming Spousal Benefits

Social Security includes a benefit for spouses. Needless to say, understanding the spousal benefit and how to take advantage of it is a vital part of retirement planning. We’ll cover several important points here to help you take full advantage of spousal benefits.

All Spouses May Be Entitled to Social Security Benefits

You might think you are only entitled to Social Security benefits if you made enough money or paid enough into the system. However, for married couples, any spouse can claim Social Security, regardless of their earnings, says Marina Shepelsky, family attorney in New Jersey and New York.

“For example, if a couple is married for 10 years or more and then decides to part ways — each spouse is entitled to a certain percentage of the Social Security retirement benefit of the other,” Shepelsky says.

The important point here is that even if a married couple separates, both partners may be able to claim Social Security. That is true even if one of the partners has no lifetime earnings, Shepelsky says. “Even if the wife never worked a day in her life and never showed any earnings, and she is now divorced from the breadwinner husband — the wife will receive a percentage of his benefits provided that certain conditions are met.”

Story continues

Take Our Poll: How Much of a Tax Refund Do You Expect in 2023?

Delaying Your Benefits Leads to Higher Monthly Payments

This particular point is not limited to married couples, but there can be more to think about if you are married, particularly if you have shared finances. The biggest reason to delay your benefits is because you’ll receive an 8% increase in benefits every year you delay payments beyond your full retirement age. Those increases stop at 70 years old, but that can result in much higher payments overall.

Of course, none of us knows exactly how long we’ll be around. But Social Security is guaranteed income. If it is possible to live off savings, delay retirement or work even part time to delay collecting and maximize benefits, it will likely be a good choice for most people who are in good health and expect to survive well past age 70.

Claim Survivor or Spousal Benefit Before Your Own Retirement Benefit

Survivor and spousal benefits are crucial in the event that they are higher than one partner’s full benefit amount

If the higher-earning spouse dies and the surviving spouse is eligible for survivor’s benefits, one strategy is for the surviving spouse to claim the survivor’s benefit early while delaying their own retirement benefit[x]. The survivor’s benefit is 71.5 to 99% of the deceased worker’s benefit for a surviving spouse age 60 through full retirment age.

Philip Herzberg, CFP and lead financial advisor at Team Hewins, says, “This strategy may help to maximize survivor’s income, as well as retirement income.”

Spouses who were born before Jan. 2, 1954, can claim spousal retirement benefts while delaying their own retirement benefits until age 70 to build credits, as long as the higher-earning spouse is collecting. The spousal benefit is a maximum of 50% of the higher earner’s salary, but that amount can still be beneficial if the lower earner intends to claim their own benefit later.

Have You Been Separated at Least Two Years?

If you were married but have since separated, you might be eligible to start collecting Social Security on the record of your higher-earning former spouse. If your former spouse qualifies for benefits (for example, they are already 66 or 67 years old, depending on the year they were born), you can begin to receive benefits using their record, provided that you are of retirement age, you were married for at least 10 years, and you have been divorced for at least two straight years.

Don’t Forget About Tax Implications

Social Security benefits are taxable, and that means they are considered income from the perspective of the IRS. Steve Parrish, adjunct professor and co-director of the Center for Retirement Income at The American College Of Financial Services, says this can result in retired couples being hit with a “tax torpedo,” or excessively high taxes.

According to Parrish, middle-class couples should delay filing for Social Security in order to avoid the tax torpedo. “In some situations, the high taxes associated with a working spouse can cause a non-working spouse’s Social Security check to be reduced.”

Couples who expect to be in a high tax bracket in retirement “must look at their Medicare premiums and how they coordinate with their Social Security benefits,” Parrish says. Social Security automatically deducts Part B premiums from benefits, and you can have Part C or D premiums deducted as well. As Parrish explains, high premiums can lead to a significantly reduced Social Security benefit.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Strategy Tips for Married Couples