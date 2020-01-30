Social Security Tips and Tricks for All: Divorcees, Widows, Older Workers, Teachers, More

As you approach retirement, figuring out when and how to claim Social Security benefits looms as one of the most important tasks on your to-do list. Choosing the right time and best strategy could significantly boost your income--and the stakes are particularly high for couples. Judging by the amount of mail we get on this topic, many retirees and pre-retirees are grappling with the complexity of their choices. Here we've answered several common reader questions. The best decisions for you depend on your own circumstances, but knowing the basics will help you choose the right options.

I'm deciding at what age I'll claim Social Security benefits. How does my life expectancy factor in?

First, the basics: You can start getting benefits as early as age 62, but you'll receive up to 30% less in each check than if you wait until your full retirement age, which is 66 for those born from 1943 to 1954 and gradually rises to 67 for those born in 1960 or later. For each year after your full retirement age that you wait to start benefits until the maximum age of 70, you'll get an 8% boost in delayed-retirement credits.

Social Security actuaries aim to set payouts so that if you die at the time your life expectancy projects, you'll receive about the same total amount of benefits no matter when you start claiming them. If you are single and have never been married, spousal and survivor benefits aren't a concern, so your de­cision about when to claim hinges on how long you think you'll live. If you can afford to postpone taking benefits and are deciding whether to hold out to age 70, a key question is whether you expect to live past 80. Research shows that at about age 80, the cumulative amount you've received in benefits is approximately the same whether you started benefits at age 62, 70 or somewhere in between.

As a rule of thumb, "if you're single and believe that your life expectancy is less than 80, you should claim before 70. If you think you're going to live past 80, wait until 70," says Bill Meyer, CEO of Social Security Solutions, which provides tools to help recipients determine when to claim benefits. A person who is eligible to receive $2,000 a month at a full retirement age of 66 and lives to 95 would receive $198,000 more in total benefits if he or she waited to claim at age 70 instead of at 62.

You can enter your gender and birth date at www.ssa.gov/oact/population to get an estimate of how many more years you may live at your current age as well as at 62, your full retirement age and 70, if you haven't reached those ages yet. But you should also account for your health, your lifestyle and your parents' longevity (especially that of your mother) as you gauge your potential life span.

How can my spouse and I make the most of our combined benefits?

Married couples have more to consider to maximize their benefits, but they also have certain advantages. Even if one spouse never earned income covered by Social Security, he or she may claim benefits based on the other spouse's record, as long as the other spouse has started claiming benefits. If you claim spousal benefits at your full retirement age, you get 50% of your spouse's primary insurance amount (PIA)--that is, the benefit your spouse is eligible to receive at his or her full retirement age. If your husband or wife waited to claim benefits past full retirement age, the calculation of your spousal benefit does not include any delayed-retirement credits. And if you claim your spousal benefit between 62 and your full retirement age, the benefit is reduced.

If both members of a couple can claim benefits based on their own work history, the lower earner may still get spousal benefits if his or her own benefit is less than half of the other spouse's PIA. In that case, the lower earner receives his or her own benefit plus an additional amount so that the total payout adds up to the maximum spousal benefit for which the lower earner is eligible.

Beyond the ins and outs of spousal benefits, there's the question of when each spouse should start benefits. Ultimately, the spouse with the higher PIA should determine when to start benefits based primarily on the life expectancy of the spouse who is expected to live the longest, says Meyer. If at least one spouse is likely to live past 80, it often makes sense for the higher earner to delay claiming until age 70. Meanwhile, the lower-earning spouse may choose to claim his or her own benefits as early as 62 to gain some income. When one spouse dies, the surviving spouse receives 100% of the highest benefit.