Social Security Updates To Know for August 2022

John Csiszar
·4 min read
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While the broad strokes of Social Security have remained the same since they were first created, the details of the program change constantly. Benefit amounts, earning limits, cost-of-living adjustments and more typically change annually, so it’s important to keep an eye on these updates, even if you aren’t yet receiving benefits.

Find Out: How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Here are some of the most important changes to Social Security as of August 2022.

Watch the Inflation Readings

Inflation plays a big role in determining how Social Security payouts change every year. This is because the Social Security Administration makes an annual cost-of-living adjustment to beneficiary payouts based on changes in inflation.

Without a COLA, Social Security recipients would soon be left far behind in terms of the purchasing power of their benefits, as inflation can rapidly erode the value of a dollar.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

To calculate the COLA, the SSA uses an index known as the CPI-W, which is a close relative of the better-known Consumer Price Index, or CPI. The SSA determines the COLA based on the year-over-year change in the CPI-W from July to September.

As inflation has skyrocketed in 2022, reaching 9.1% in June, predictions for the 2023 COLA have soared as well. According to the Senior Citizens’ League, the 2023 COLA may reach anywhere between 9.8% and 11.4%, depending on how hot inflation remains through September.

The COLA determination period is already underway, so keep your eye on CPI-W readings to get an early indication of the possible COLA adjustment before it is formally announced in October.

Payment Dates for Social Security Checks

Some Social Security recipients assume that all payments are made on the same date, such as the first day of the month. But the reality is that your date of birth determines when you’ll receive your check.

For 2022, if you were born between the 1st and the 10th, your Social Security check will be paid on the second Wednesday of every month.

For those born on the 11th until the 20th of any month, Social Security benefits will be paid on every third Wednesday.

Finally, those born on the 21st until the end of the month will receive their Social Security checks on the fourth Wednesday of every month. This is true whether the last day of the month falls on the 28th of February, the 30th of April, June, September or November, or the 31st of any other month.

Exceptions to the Calendar Rule

As with any rule, however, there are exceptions. The payment dates listed above don’t apply in the following situations:

  • You first filed for benefits before May 1997

  • You are receiving a Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security payments

  • The state pays for your Medicare premiums

  • You live in a foreign country

In each of these cases, you will receive payments on the third of each month.

Some Social Security beneficiaries receive SSI benefits but not Social Security payments. If this applies to you, your scheduled payment date will be the first of each month.

Social Security Trust Fund May Last One More Year Than Expected

In 2021, the Social Security Administration announced that its Trust Fund would run out of money as early as 2033. This isn’t quite as alarming as it sounds, as Social Security is primarily funded by payroll taxes on current workers. This means there is no danger that Social Security as a whole will “run out of money.”

But it is true that if the Trust Fund does become insolvent, benefits will have to be reduced to 78% of current levels, according to SSA projections.

Fortunately, in the summer of 2022, the SSA announced that the Trust Fund is now projected to last at least until 2034, adding another year to fully funded Social Security benefits. This obviously doesn’t solve the problem, but it’s a move in the right direction.

Something That Hasn’t Changed Regarding Maximizing Benefits

Your Social Security benefit is based on a combination of how much you earn during your working career and when you claim benefits. The SSA counts only wages up to the annual limit, which was raised to $147,000 for 2022, and it counts just your 35 highest years of earnings.

Thus, if you want to earn the maximum possible Social Security benefit by the time you retire, you’ll need to reach or exceed the annual wage base for 35 years. Reviewing your earnings record in August can help you see whether you’re on track to reach that goal in 2022.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Updates To Know for August 2022

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Must-Know Social Security Rules If Inflation's Causing You to Unretire

    If you're worried about inflation and thinking about going back to work after retiring to cope with rising prices, there are a few key rules you need to know. While you may assume returning to work is going to give you lots of extra money, the reality is that you could end up losing some of your Social Security income. The rules for working while getting Social Security retirement income vary depending on how old you are.

  • Oklahoma County approves first round of ARPA funding, contracts for new jail

    Oklahoma County commissioners approved more than $23 million for 16 internal projects in its first allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

  • 4 Reasons to Buy Clothes at Costco

    Costco is the third largest retailer in the world, behind Walmart and Amazon. Costco has close to 120 million members, and according to the analytics firm Numerator, 37% of Americans shop at Costco. Costco is well known for its Kirkland Signature products, its $5 rotisserie chickens, and its food court menu.

  • Social Security benefits hike could bring retirees extra $1,800, on average, in 2023

    Retirees on fixed incomes welcome relief from lower gas prices and higher Social Security benefits, as well as prescription drug changes ahead.

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...

  • ‘This is the front lines,’ Bahamas Prime Minister says as he opens climate change summit

    Almost three years to the day after powerful Category 5 Hurricane Dorian ripped though the northwestern Bahamas, leaving billions of dollars in damage, the island nation welcomed Tuesday delegates from 17 Caribbean countries and international financing institutions to a two-day high-level summit to address the climate crisis.

  • Ukraine Latest: Explosion Rocks Depot in Russian-Occupied Crimea

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion tore through a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Crimea, a week after a blast at an airbase on the Black Sea peninsula destroyed fighter craft. Some 2,000 people were evacuated from the area, Russian television reported. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Relea

  • Hoda Kotb on co-parenting with Joel Schiffman after breakup

    Hoda Kotb says she's found her footing co-parenting with Joel Schiffman after their breakup.

  • OMG: Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky Sued For Millions Over Gum

    Legendary hockey star, Wayne Gretzky, has been served a massive lawsuit. The former Los Angeles Kings player and his wife, Janet Jones Gretzky, are being sued for multi-millions after promoting a weight loss gum. The couple have been promoting a weight loss gum called “Overeating Management Gum” aka ‘OMG.’ Wayne & Janet Jones Gretzky Are […]

  • Sen. Rubio says supply chain needs mending but computer chip bill would have helped China

    Sen. Marco Rubio hears from Jacksonville companies about supply chain challenges. Rubio defends vote against computer chip bill signed by President Biden.

  • Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix Suns? Jerry Colangelo shares thoughts on Brooklyn Nets star

    Jerry Colangelo weighed in on Kevin Durant being traded to the Suns and joining Devin Booker and Chris Paul in Phoenix.

  • The Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products

    Costco has 828 warehouses and 113.1 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...

  • Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation

    President Joe Biden will sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the midterm elections. The legislation includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change — some $375 billion over the decade — and would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients.

  • The healthiest breakfast options. Prepare to be surprised

    If you want to eat a healthy breakfast then replace your poached eggs with avocado or raw salmon, a study suggests.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Account at Every Stage of Life

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with your parents or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Stocks mixed amid retail earnings from Walmart, Home Depot

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in intraday trading amid retail earnings from Walmart, Home Depot, and Costco.

  • Liz Cheney approaches likely Wyoming primary loss with defiance

    Rep. Liz Cheney may be about to lose her day job. If so, she’s totally OK with that. Cheney, a third-term Wyoming Republican, is charging into Tuesday’s primary in the Cowboy State defiantly embracing the very message that’s sparked the conservative backlash brewing to oust her: Namely, that former President Trump, with his baseless claims…

  • Estonia Dismantles WWII Monuments to Prevent Misuse by Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Estonian authorities removed a Soviet-era T-34 tank from its pedestal after Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Russia was using such monuments to foment hostility in the Baltic country. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore

  • ‘Viper’ Merrick Garland’s Trump FBI Raid Is Only the ‘First Inning’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDemocratic strategist James Carville has a message for people who are doubting Merrick Garland: Just wait.“People are like, well, but let’s wait and see a little bit. And this is like the top of the first inning. I mean, remember Merrick Garland is like a pit viper. He prosecuted the Oklahoma City bomber case, the Unabomber case, the Olympic bomber case. And I think these guys are really methodical,” Carville says on this episode of The New Abnormal pol

  • Turning On Trump? Laura Ingraham Says 'Exhausted' Americans May Be Done With Him

    The Fox News host admitted that voters could reject Trump if he runs again.