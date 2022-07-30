Social Security Updates To Know for August 2022

John Csiszar
·4 min read
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While the broad strokes of Social Security have remained the same since they were first created, the details of the program change constantly. Benefit amounts, earning limits, cost-of-living adjustments and more typically change annually, so it’s important to keep an eye on these updates, even if you aren’t yet receiving benefits.

Find Out: How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Here are some of the most important changes to Social Security as of August 2022.

Watch the Inflation Readings

Inflation plays a big role in determining how Social Security payouts change every year. This is because the Social Security Administration makes an annual cost-of-living adjustment to beneficiary payouts based on changes in inflation.

Without a COLA, Social Security recipients would soon be left far behind in terms of the purchasing power of their benefits, as inflation can rapidly erode the value of a dollar.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

To calculate the COLA, the SSA uses an index known as the CPI-W, which is a close relative of the better-known Consumer Price Index, or CPI. The SSA determines the COLA based on the year-over-year change in the CPI-W from July to September.

As inflation has skyrocketed in 2022, reaching 9.1% in June, predictions for the 2023 COLA have soared as well. According to the Senior Citizens’ League, the 2023 COLA may reach anywhere between 9.8% and 11.4%, depending on how hot inflation remains through September.

The COLA determination period is already underway, so keep your eye on CPI-W readings to get an early indication of the possible COLA adjustment before it is formally announced in October.

Payment Dates for Social Security Checks

Some Social Security recipients assume that all payments are made on the same date, such as the first day of the month. But the reality is that your date of birth determines when you’ll receive your check.

For 2022, if you were born between the 1st and the 10th, your Social Security check will be paid on the second Wednesday of every month.

For those born on the 11th until the 20th of any month, Social Security benefits will be paid on every third Wednesday.

Finally, those born on the 21st until the end of the month will receive their Social Security checks on the fourth Wednesday of every month. This is true whether the last day of the month falls on the 28th of February, the 30th of April, June, September or November, or the 31st of any other month.

Exceptions to the Calendar Rule

As with any rule, however, there are exceptions. The payment dates listed above don’t apply in the following situations:

  • You first filed for benefits before May 1997

  • You are receiving a Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security payments

  • The state pays for your Medicare premiums

  • You live in a foreign country

In each of these cases, you will receive payments on the third of each month.

Some Social Security beneficiaries receive SSI benefits but not Social Security payments. If this applies to you, your scheduled payment date will be the first of each month.

Social Security Trust Fund May Last One More Year Than Expected

In 2021, the Social Security Administration announced that its Trust Fund would run out of money as early as 2033. This isn’t quite as alarming as it sounds, as Social Security is primarily funded by payroll taxes on current workers. This means there is no danger that Social Security as a whole will “run out of money.”

But it is true that if the Trust Fund does become insolvent, benefits will have to be reduced to 78% of current levels, according to SSA projections.

Fortunately, in the summer of 2022, the SSA announced that the Trust Fund is now projected to last at least until 2034, adding another year to fully funded Social Security benefits. This obviously doesn’t solve the problem, but it’s a move in the right direction.

Something That Hasn’t Changed Regarding Maximizing Benefits

Your Social Security benefit is based on a combination of how much you earn during your working career and when you claim benefits. The SSA counts only wages up to the annual limit, which was raised to $147,000 for 2022, and it counts just your 35 highest years of earnings.

Thus, if you want to earn the maximum possible Social Security benefit by the time you retire, you’ll need to reach or exceed the annual wage base for 35 years. Reviewing your earnings record in August can help you see whether you’re on track to reach that goal in 2022.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Updates To Know for August 2022

Recommended Stories

  • How Inflation Can Impact Your Taxes

    Record high inflation is driving up the price of everything from gas to groceries, but the impact of inflation in the U.S. on federal tax brackets and some tax credits might not be all bad.

  • 16 Diabetes-Friendly Vegetarian Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

    If you're looking for a quick and healthy meal, try one of these vegetarian dinner recipes. These meatless mains are full of complex carbs like veggies and whole grains and have low counts of saturated fats and sodium, so they're perfectly suited for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Whip up recipes like Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry and Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara in just 30 minutes or less for a nourishing meal any night of the week.

  • How the problem of hiring healthcare staff has become a fertile ground for startups

    The healthcare crisis — more evident now as summer heatwaves put pressure on hospitals — is resulting in a staffing boom. As you can imagine, this means this area is ripe for startups to "platformize" this problem, and we've have seen that with the appearance of companies like Vivian Health, Lantum, Patchwork Health and Clipboard Health. It’s now raised $3.3 million in a seed round backed by Y Combinator, Long Journey Ventures, Uncommon Capital and a group of angel investors that include Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi, BloomTech co-founder Austen Allred and top executives from the Swedish digital health startup Kry.

  • Frank Clark: I didn’t play up to my capability last year

    Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark made his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season. But it was based more on reputation than the season he had. Even Clark admits last season wasn’t up to his standards with 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 14 games. On Saturday, Clark recounted his March meeting with head coach Andy [more]

  • Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food

    The American Rescue Plan provided an additional $37 million to boost a program for elderly citizens who might need extra help with groceries and food each month. See: SNAP Benefits Available in Your...

  • 14 celebrities who transformed themselves into famous figures for movies

    Stars like Meryl Streep, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Eddie Redmayne received Oscars for their realistic portrayal of popular figures throughout history.

  • 15 of the most iconic lines from 'The Parent Trap' we still quote today

    On July 29, Lindsay Lohan's iconic "The Parent Trap" turns 24. The film is filled with some iconic quotes that are still used today.

  • Biden builds the border wall, media redefines a recession and more top headlines

    Fox News First brings you Fox News' top headlines every morning.

  • Why Bears believe 'sky is limit' for rookie Dominique Robinson

    Dominique Robinson has a long way to go to reach the potential his rare gifts suggest. But so far, he's doing everything the Bears ask and have those around Halas Hall excited about the possibilities.

  • Nicki Minaj Teases Documentary With New Trailer

    ‘Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK,’ Minaj wrote on social media.

  • Thousands Evacuated After Deadly Landslides and Floods Devastate Tehran

    Rescue efforts in Tehran, Iran, were underway after flash flooding and landslides killed 22 people and forced thousands to evacuate on July 28.As of July 30, the death toll rose to 56 people and 18 people were still reported to be missing across the country, according to officials. Out of Iran’s 31 provinces, 21 were impacted by the flash flooding that followed heavy rain in the region.Tehran Municipality’s fire department and the Iranian Red Crescent Society carried out joint rescue missions in Tehran, specifically in the Imamzadeh Dawood region which was significantly impacted by landslides. The IRCS reported that dogs assisted in the search for people trapped in the ruins.This footage shows Dr. Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of IRCS, visiting a shrine in the Imamzadeh Davoud region of Tehran where at least seven people were killed. Footage shows the significant damage the popular tourist site sustained.Other clips show IRCS rescue teams carrying out evacuations and cleaning up the thick mud that accumulated on roads and covered indoor spaces.Red Crescent reported that they “provided emergency shelter to 3,700 flood-affected ‎people so far”‎ and “evacuated and transported 2,500 people to safe areas,” as of July 30. Credit: Iranian Red Crescent Society via Storyful

  • Winning lottery ticket for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A single winning ticket for a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.28 billion, the second-largest in U.S. history, was sold in Illinois, lottery organizers said on Saturday. "Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot," Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement. The statement did not say which Illinois city the ticket was sold in.

  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Las Vegas by National Weather Service

    The National Weather Service of Las Vegas issued a formal Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the valley and encourages the public to avoid traveling unless necessary.

  • Why Chiefs’ Frank Clark gave up alcohol ahead of 2022 season: ‘You’ve got to grow up’

    The Chiefs defensive end said he received some brutal honesty in an offseason chat with coach Andy Reid.

  • Florida’s 2023 recruiting class nearing top 10 after recent additions

    The Gators are rolling. After adding four four-star recruits to the class of 2023, Florida is now just outside the top 10 in 247Sports' team rankings.

  • Flawless Finau, relentless Pendrith among five takeaways from Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Finau hasn't made a bogey and he's hit 50 of 54 greens in regulation. That'll do.

  • Why migrant workers in Florida weren’t getting COVID vaccines, and what happened next

    Groups across Florida administered more than 4,500 COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to migrant worker communities

  • What's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Will Likely Be?

    You might have heard a lot recently about the huge Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that's on the way. There are some reasons you shouldn't count on a COLA of close to 11%. To answer the question, it's important to first understand how the COLA is calculated.

  • 11 Best Prepared-Food Deals at Costco

    With the costs of groceries continuing to rise, the question, "What's for dinner?" can be stressful to answer. Add to inflation the very American problem of working long hours with little to no...

  • Get the greenest lawn on the block with this miracle fertilizer

    Get overnight results with this affordable lawn fertilizer.