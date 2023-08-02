Social Security worker used fake children and disguises to steal benefits, feds say

While working as a Social Security Administration claims specialist, a Texas man stole government benefits using fake children and disguises, according to federal authorities.

The worker in Harlingen is accused of creating fake profiles for two kids who do not exist, authorities said in an Aug. 1 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Then he linked the fake profiles to a man who had recently died and a disabled woman in Mexico, authorities said, to create an application for survivor benefits.

Once benefits were obtained, he’d use debit cards to withdraw the money, according to federal officials.

“When he would obtain the funds, he allegedly attempted to disguise himself by using hats pulled down over his face, sunglasses, balaclavas and other clothing to conceal his appearance,” authorities said.

The man is also accused of receiving $1,400 in economic stimulus payments for each child from the IRS.

The 38-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 1, authorities said. His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 4.

“(The man) is charged with one count of theft of government property which carries a maximum of 10 years in federal prison,” authorities said. “If convicted of aggravated identity theft, he must also serve a mandatory two years which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.”

Contact information for an attorney who could comment on his behalf was not immediately available.

Harlingen is in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

