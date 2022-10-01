Social Services building burglarized again

Oct. 1—The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Thursday morning break-in at the Niagara County Department of Social Services.

According to sheriff's officials, the motion alarms within the county building were activated at 2:50 a.m. Thursday. Deputies arrived and checked the exterior of the building until a key-holder arrived, at which point they were told that the motion alarm was activated on the second floor.

Deputies found a broken window on the second floor, but no sign of anyone still inside the building.

Chief Deputy Aaron Schultz said it was too early to tell if this break-in was related to a previous incident in late August. At that time it was reported that several employees' personal items were taken, including iPads and iPhones, but that none of them held client information.

As for Thursday's break-in, Schultz said that it is believed that there were multiple suspects, potentially youth, who had "hopscotched" from the Palace Theater onto the social services building where they broke in through the window.

According to the sheriff's report, there were two types of shoe-prints on the black rubber coating on top of the roof of the building.

"On this one there was nothing of significance taken," Schultz said. "Loose change and some candy, actually."

Schultz said he believes that the suspects left the way they came and an ongoing investigation continues as law enforcement reviews video footage.