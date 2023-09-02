Social services find a permanent home in Montville

Sep. 1—MONTVILLE — The town's Social Services department will soon have a permanent home in the refurbished former town hall building, with more room for the department's food pantry, clothing bank and programs.

The building, located next to the current town hall at 310 Norwich-New London Turnpike, has been vacant since 2021.

In October 2021, the town's American Rescue Act Plan committee appropriated $200,000 to pay contractors for improvements to the building, finance director Barbara Griffin said Thursday.

About half of that money has been used to date, Griffin said.

Contractors have repaired heating and cooling systems, replaced and sealed outside bricks, replaced pipes, applied new paint and removed asbestos from the floors of the building.

"The areas that needed to come out were bad," Public Works Director John Carlson said Thursday regarding the asbestos. "As long as it's encapsulated it shouldn't be a problem."

Remaining work includes fixing windows and painting and re-carpeting two of the rooms. Carlson said he hopes to have the project completed by the end of September.

The town's social services department, which has moved frequently since its original location in the former Town Hall's basement, is excited to add additional space to provide assistance to the town, said Senior and Social Services Director Kathie Doherty-Peck.

The new space will include more room for a food pantry for people and pets and a clothing and diaper bank. Those who visit the department can also get assistance with state, federal and local programs, including food stamps, cash, medical, and energy assistance.

Upon moving, the department will also add new support groups for domestic violence and mental health services, Doherty-Peck said.

In 1996, the department moved into a building next door that had been used by the former Montville Visting Nurses Association. In the the early 2000s, after the town hall moved locations, the social services department moved into the old town hall building, Peck said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed all buildings to the public, the department ran its operations out of the parking lot of the senior center. But while the building was closed, a heating system in the basement failed, burst steam pipes and buckled the entire floor, Public Works Director John Carlson said.

Currently, the department is in a third building on the site, where there is little space to run the programs it offers to the town's residents.

Town Councilor Bill Caron pushed the town's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) committee to allocate funds for the project, Doherty-Peck said .

"I've been living in the Town of Montville my whole life. It has a huge meaning for me in this town," Caron said Thursday.

"I couldn't sit any longer," Caron added. "I stressed with the former ARPA committee that this had to be done. I went to them to get the funds for this building so that people could go there and have services."

