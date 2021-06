The Daily Beast

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastWith all the ballots cast and primary election day over, New Yorkers won’t know for certain who their next mayor will be for at least a week, when absentee ballots are finally collected and opened—and when the city’s new ranked choice system comes into play as votes are counted and recounted, candidates at the bottom are eliminated, and their supporters’ votes then move to their next pick.What looks possible, if not likely, is that New York City'