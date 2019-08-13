A Socialist Predecessor of Ocasio-Cortez in Congress

She’s been in office for less than a year, but the career path of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — elected to Congress from New York City, self-identified as a socialist, rapid rise in the political scene, shifts debate leftward, polarizes voters and politicians either for or against — could also be a thumbnail sketch of the career of Vito Marcantonio, a socialist who represented East Harlem in Congress for seven terms from 1935 to 1937 and 1939 to 1951.

Like Ocasio-Cortez, Marcantonio divided members of Congress, leading a small coterie of far-leftists while personifying the enemy to conservatives and moderates. The path of his career can help us understand what may come for Ocasio-Cortez, and for those who oppose her.

Marcantonio was a socialist. He was not a member of the Socialist Party of America, but his affiliation with the ideology of the far left was never a secret. Initially, Marcantonio was a progressive Republican and the protégé of another left-leaning member of the GOP, Fiorello LaGuardia. The two were both sons of Italian immigrants and were both concerned with the needs of New York’s large and diverse population of immigrants and first-generation Americans, particularly those in East Harlem, where they lived.

In the mid-1920s, LaGuardia, then a member of the House of Representatives, and Marcantonio, recently graduated from NYU Law School, both split from the GOP to follow Wisconsin senator Robert LaFollette into a new organization, the Progressive party. This was the second party with that name, and separate from Theodore Roosevelt’s splinter group a dozen years earlier, but its aims were similar: advancing positions that the major parties found too radical, including nationalization of railways and utilities.

Elected to Congress as a Republican in a three-way race in 1922, LaGuardia was reelected on the Socialist-party line in 1924, though he still claimed to be a Progressive. Marcantonio was his campaign manager. (Much of the party-label confusion in this article is explained by New York’s ballot-access laws, which allow candidates to run on multiple party lines.) By 1926, LaGuardia and Marcantonio were back in the Republican fold after the Progressive party had collapsed, but the new label did not mean a change in their principles.

LaGuardia lost his seat to a Democrat, James Lanzetta, who rode Franklin Roosevelt’s coattails to victory in 1932. But this was just a temporary setback. LaGuardia was elected mayor of New York the following year, and in 1934 Marcantonio ran as a Republican for the East Harlem seat. He was elected, owing in part to the votes he received from the City Fusion party, a group of independents dedicated to political reforms, including proportional representation for municipal elections — another old idea that has found new currency on the left in the 21st century. His 655 votes from the Fusionist line were barely enough to give Marcantonio a 255-vote majority over the Democrat. They also symbolized his independence from the whims of any one party — again, a stance that Ocasio-Cortez would recognize.

Marcantonio’s Republican affiliation probably cost him reelection in 1936, despite winning the endorsement of the All People’s Party, a new socialist group in the city. By the next election, in 1938, he was no longer a Republican and had joined the new American Labor Party. Like several that had come before it, the ALP sought to establish a viable third party made up of union laborers from across the country, similar to Britain’s Labour Party.

The new group attracted the votes of other left-wing parties, though it was nominally anti-Communist. They knew they would seldom have a majority on their own and instead mainly sought to endorse labor-friendly candidates from other parties. Marcantonio was the exception. As a member of the ALP, he ran for election to his old seat and won, thanks to the endorsement of the Republican party — the major party in this case backing the minor-party candidate in hopes of weakening the Democrats.

Marcantonio antagonized conservatives right away. In those days historic loyalties mattered more than ideology in determining party membership, so the divides within parties were far greater. Socialists such as Marcantonio might work together with Republicans and Democrats from neighboring districts in New York while fighting the political efforts of both parties’ members from other regions.