Socialist Seattle Dem who pushed police defunding fumes at cops for not protecting her from feces thrower

A progressive member of the Seattle City Council who has been a vocal critic of law enforcement amid the "defund the police" movement is criticizing police for not sufficiently pursuing reports of multiple instances of feces being thrown into her yard.

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, a self-described socialist, sent a letter to police in Seattle this week claiming they are "failing to investigate" what she says are six separate instances of a politically motivated person throwing feces into her yard," KCPQ-TV reported.

"There is obviously a glaring inconsistency between this approach and the way in which former Mayor Durkan, after a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest was held a short distance from her mansion, was provided with a 24-hour stakeout for a full year," Sawant wrote in her letter, suggesting she deserved police protection as a result of the incidents. "As a socialist City Councilmember who has participated in Black Lives Matter protests, I am being told that my case of six threatening incidents involving human excrement doesn’t merit even a serious investigation, let alone protection."

The Seattle Police Department, where staffing has dropped to a 30-year low as officers left the force in droves amid the Defund the Police movement, asked the public for help catching the suspect this week by releasing photos of the individual.

"Friends of the victim were watching the home when the suspect threw a plastic bag, containing several individual bags of suspected human feces, into the yard," the police said without identifying Sawant as the victim. "The friends confronted the suspect and snapped multiple photos as he ran away. Witnesses described the suspect, pictured below, as an Asian man, approximately 5-foot 4-inches tall."

Sawant says she is planning to file a complaint against the police with the Office of Police Accountability.

Sawant was a leader of the charge to defund the police in Seattle over the last few years and proposed to slash the department's budget by $85 million in 2020, KIRO-TV reported. She was among the hundreds of protesters who occupied city hall in 2020 for about an hour, demanding then-Mayor Jenny Durkan resign and that the police department be defunded.

Sawant's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Both Democratic lawmakers and members of the media have pushed the movement to defund police.

In a statement, Seattle Police told KCPQ-TV that they take all crime incidents seriously.

"The department takes incidents involving public officials seriously, and investigators have canvassed for evidence, gathered information from witnesses and reviewed everything collected thus far," the police said. "At this time, the department has not found any evidence this case would meet the city or state standards for hate crime laws, but SPD will follow available leads should new information arise. The department encourages anyone with additional information about this case to contact police."