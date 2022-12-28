Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·5 min read

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the SQM Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kelly O'Brien, Head of Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Kelly O'Brien: Good morning. Thank you for joining SQM's earnings conference call for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This conference call will be recorded and is being webcast live. Our earnings press release and our presentation with a summary of the results have been uploaded to our website where you can also find a link to this webcast. Speaking on the call today will be Ricardo Ramos, CEO; and Gerardo Illanes, CFO; Felipe Smith, Senior Commercial Vice President of Lithium and Pablo Altimiras, Executive Vice President of Iodine and Nitrates, will be available to answer any questions. Before we begin, let me remind you that, statements in this conference concerning the company's business outlook, future economic performances, anticipated profitability, revenues, expenses or other financial items, anticipated cost synergies and product or service line growth, together with other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined under federal securities laws.

Any forward-looking statements are estimates, reflecting the best judgment of SQM based on currently available information and involves a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements, including our ability to successfully implement the sustainable development plan, risks, uncertainties and factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements are identified in our public filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in our earnings release issued last night. And these forward-looking statements should be considered in light of those factors. We assume no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of our new information, future developments or otherwise, except, as required by law.

I now leave you with our Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos.

Countries With Highest Medical Research Spending
Countries With Highest Medical Research Spending

eldar nurkovic/Shutterstock.com

Ricardo Ramos: Thank you, Kelly. Good morning, and thank you for joining the call today. We are very pleased with the results we published. These results were influenced by positive market conditions in iodine and lithium, where we saw record high prices. During the first nine months of the year, lithium represented 77% of our gross profit. This success did not happen overnight. For decades, we have a belief in the lithium market and that enthusiasm has only grown in recent years. We have invested heavily in R&D and have been able to bring on more capacity faster than any other player in the world. The successful public-private alliance between SQM and CORFO has benefited both parties, as well as the neighboring communities and Chile to an unprecedented level.

See also Top Buy Now Pay Later Companies in the US and 10 Near Monopoly Stocks in the US.

We look forward to keeping this momentum going in the future, formalized through our Salar Futuro announcement. This momentum has driven us to continue investing and growing our lithium production around the world. We recently announced the purchase of a plant in China, which has been overhauled to allow us to process lithium sulfate from our operations in Chile to lithium hydroxide. Yesterday, we announced that we will begin the expansion of our lithium hydroxide capacity in Chile from 40,000 metric tons to 100,000 metric tons in Chile. We have the necessary permits and look forward to completing this project by 2025. In the lithium industry, we see strong indicators relating to demand growth, particularly in China, where we are seeing that electric vehicle sales units are doubling compared to last year.

While China is leading the lithium demand growth today, we also believe in the electric vehicle markets in Europe and the United States. Electric vehicle sales in the US could grow up to 60% this year compared to last year, and while starting at a lower base, these numbers are still a positive indicator of the continued momentum globally of the lithium market in the future. Given a lot of this, it seems likely that prices will remain at this historically high levels for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023. These strong growth fundamentals are incentivizing us to keep on growing beyond what we have announced in Chile and abroad. We will continue to invest in R&D, innovation and new projects and opportunities that will allow produce lithium in a cost-effective and sustainable way to meet the green energy transition of the future.

While we have announced significant investment in the lithium business in the recent years, our long-term views in -- or all the business remain strong. We continue to invest in expansion projects related to iodine and nitrates as well. During the past few months, we have assigned long-term contract for both lithium and iodine, proving our commitment to our business and the mutual trust and collaboration that we have with the main players in the industries where we operate.

Kelly O'Brien: Operator, we can now turn it over to questions.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Gambling.com Group Limited beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.06, expectations were $0.05. Operator: Greetings. And welcome to the Gambling.com Group Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow […]

  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for LIZHI’s Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today’s conference call is being recorded. […]

  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    SQM (SQM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 Global-e Online Ltd. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.41 EPS, expectations were $-0.3. Company Representatives: Amir Schlachet – Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer Ofer Koren – Chief Financial Officer Nir Debbi – Co-Founder, President Erica Mannion – Sapphire Investor Relations Operator: Greetings! […]

  • Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.45, expectations were $0.32. Operator: Hello and welcome to the Evoqua Water Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a […]

  • Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Keith, and I will be your host operator on this call. Everybody, please note this event is being recorded. I would like to turn the meeting over to your host for today’s call, Miri […]

  • Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

    Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.

  • Is Acesian Partners Limited's (Catalist:5FW) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Most readers would already be aware that Acesian Partners' (Catalist:5FW) stock increased significantly by 13% over the...

  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Kidpik Corp. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.32 EPS, expectations were $-0.19. Operator: Hello and welcome to the Kidpik Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over […]

  • Betting: Bowl Game Rapid Fire Picks

    Minty Bets is joined by Pam Maldonado and Mark Drumheller to give their best bets for the Holiday, Alamo, Gator and Orange Bowls.

  • Why Pot Stocks Like Tilray and Aurora Crashed Hard Today

    Marijuana stocks both within and north of our borders took the wrong kind of hit on Tuesday. This followed the admission from a powerful and influential marijuana reform advocate that U.S. drug laws will not see a major change anytime soon. Canadian company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) saw its share price slump by nearly 6%, while Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) fared worse with a more-than 7% decline.

  • Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2022 Charah Solutions, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.39 EPS, expectations were $-0.31. Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Charah Solutions Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note today’s conference is being recorded. After the speakers remarks there […]

  • Carr hits 10 3s, scores 41, No. 6 Texas beats A&M-Commerce

    Marcus Carr matched both a Texas record with 10 3-pointers and his personal career-high in scoring.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 Cisco Systems, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.86, expectations were $0.84. Operator: Welcome to Cisco’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At the request of Cisco, today’s conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may […]

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 Sportradar Group AG beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.04, expectations were $0.03. Operator: Good day and welcome to the Sportradar Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call maybe recorded. I would now like to turn the call over […]

  • Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Operator: Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Zenvia’s Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s speakers are Mr. Shay Chor, Zenvia’s Founder and CEO; and Shay Chor, CFO and Investor Relations Officer. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded, […]

  • Cautious Investors Not Rewarding Mobilia Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MOBILIA) Performance Completely

    When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider...

  • Is SQM (SQM) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

    SQM (SQM) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

  • Klingelnberg AG's (VTX:KLIN) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

    Most readers would already be aware that Klingelnberg's (VTX:KLIN) stock increased significantly by 18% over the past...